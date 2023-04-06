Letters to the Editor: Localised objections to a global challenge

John Leahy, in his plea for a pass on our legally binding obligations on mitigating the worst impacts of climate change (‘Ireland is not a big global polluter’ Irish Examiner, letters, March 30), relies on a disingenuous argument.

Of course, when one looks at absolute values, Ireland is a small fish in a large pond but that is a distraction from the real issue, which is the unequal and unjust nature of the climate emergency.

Those in the wealthiest 10% of nations, emit an average of 30 tonnes per capita of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per annum, while the bottom 50% are responsible for just 1.5 tonnes each.

Ireland, a wealthy nation, has annual per capita emissions of 12.3 tonnes as of 2021 and it continues to increase.

It’s worth noting that the target to attain the levels needed for 1.5C degree increase limit is two tonnes per capita. Also worth noting is that it is the developing nations, who are already meeting that target, that bear the brunt of the impact, as witnessed by the catastrophic flooding of Pakistan last year.

Essentially what John Leahy is saying is that we in Ireland want to maintain our relatively high standard of living — thank you very much — and give us a shout when the rest of you have sorted out this climate thing.

This is a global existential challenge to the survival of human civilisation

as we know it on this planet, and hiding behind mean-spirited details in order to avoid contributing to the fight is both shameful and deluded.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

We must demand clean energy use

The fossil fuel industry has known since the 1970s that it would cause a climate crisis. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

The fossil fuel industry is quite literally banking on our shame and submission.

The fossil fuel industry has known since the 1970s that it would cause a climate crisis. It paid PR firms to intentionally create doubt and disparity. There has been an intentional shift to individual responsibility for climate change — keep-cups, reusable shopping bags, and green bins — these have become the focus of the conversation on climate change and shame us into silence or submission. We blame ourselves or throw our hands up in defeat. This keeps the money rolling in for fossil fuel companies.

With climate change now impossible to deny, we can no longer afford to be manipulated. We need to prove that the Irish people are too smart to be conned. We need to demand clean energy.

When we were fighting for Irish independence, we knew not to back down. This is our new fight, and make no mistake — it’s a fight for our lives.

Laura Linehan

Ballybrack

Dublin

Microplastics pose threat at seaside

Friends of the Irish Environment are advising mask wearing at beaches so as to protect ourselves from the microplastics in our oceans. Picture: iStock

Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise to anyone who cares for our planet that Friends of the Irish Environment are advising mask wearing at beaches so as to protect ourselves from the microplastics in our oceans — ‘Masks vital at seaside, says environmental group’ (Irish Examiner, April 1).

Recently, Greenpeace called on the EU to ban private jets, citing the level of pollutants these fossil fuel guzzlers emit. And while some lobbyists are calling on a tax, so as to keep these wings in the air, the majority of us — that is those of us doing our utmost to care for our surroundings — know a tax will not solve the problem at hand.

Nature designed our planet Earth to be habitable and enjoyable to humans. However, every day, humans abuse nature. Some far more than others.

Everything has its limits, including Mother Nature. That limit is fast approaching.

Marie Hanna Curran

Ballinasloe

Co Galway

There was food, but also a famine

Paddy Macky’s letter — ‘There was no famine in Ireland in the1840s’ (Irish Examiner, April 1) — is misleading because, as everyone knows, more than 1m people died of starvation or typhus in Ireland during those years. I am well aware that there was an abundance of food in Ireland (apart from potatoes) at that time, but the people who had nothing to eat starved to death, and “the famine queen” Victoria did little or nothing to help them. Yes there was a famine during the 1840s.

Liam Burke

Dunmore

Co Kilkenny

Áras housemates?

There was so much indignation and anger from those who opposed the lifting of the eviction ban. Why not adopt a proactive attitude and instead of verbal posturing offer empty bedrooms (if you have any available) to those in need of same?

After all, the smallest good deed is better than the grandest good intention. President Michael D Higgins could initiate this process, there are a lot of spare rooms up in the Áras.

Aileen Hooper

Stoneybatter

Dublin 7

Killing wild birds is hardly recreational

Sadly, the targeting of protected birds rarely ends up court, with shooters roaming the countryside virtually at will, turning these avian masterpieces of creation into mangled blood-spattered carcasses. Picture: Brian Farrell

A court recently convicted shooters for the recreational killing of rooks, which they had lured to their deaths using artificial crow decoys.

The National Parks and Wildlife service (NPWS) is to be commended for bringing the case, which highlighted the continuing threat to our diminishing bird populations from people who think they have a divine (if not always a legal) right) to kill anything with wings.

Sadly, the targeting of protected birds rarely ends up court, with shooters roaming the countryside virtually at will, turning these avian masterpieces of creation into mangled blood-spattered carcasses.

We must be on the alert for attacks on the birds that bring so much colour and biodiversity to the landscape.

EU directorates aimed at safeguarding species are of little avail if the law is not enforced. Anyone who witnesses or becomes aware of unlawful targeting of birds should contact the NPWS or the gardaí.

Gunmen have wrought enough havoc on our woodland bird and animal species, if not as much as that resulting from climate change and habitat loss. We humans need to rein in our destructive urges for nature’s sake.

Let’s protect the birds so that they can fly, chirp, and sing, free from man’s inhumanity… whether perched on tree branches or telephone wires, pecking in our gardens or traversing the heavens.

I know we’ll miss them terribly if they exit our world, never to return.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Kilkenny

Empower families to exit food poverty

The response to poverty by the Irish Government is to provide non-perishable food through the Aid to the Most Deprived programme subsidised by the EU (80% EU funding, 20% Department of Social Protection). It offers pasta, cereals, and tinned food. This is distributed through charities. The food, while welcomed by families, is not enough to cook a meal and is not providing required nutrients.

In other countries, this programme offers fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, etc, but the Irish Government have opted into the non-perishable option as this is cheaper — cutting out transportation and storage issues.

Offering vouchers for protein and fresh produce would help families provide a nutritious meal for their families and give them choice and ultimately empower them to aid in exiting food poverty

Sarah Shortt

Lucan

Dublin

Hot school meals

RTÉ TV news featured the introduction of free hot school meals at primary schools. From what I saw on the clip,the children appeared to be eating gloopy stuff from tinfoil containers. Is it just me, or could the food be seen to improve somewhat over time once the initial hiccups of early days are behind us?

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Russia’s presidency of Security Council

More than 50 years ago when Dáil Éireann voted in CJ Haughey as taoiseach, the late John Kelly TD said at the time that by doing so, it was the equivalent of the people of Chicago giving the keys of the city to Al Capone. Sadly, as time proved, Mr Kelly was only too correct in his comparisons.

Equally, we see that the United Nations helplessly passing on to Russia the presidency of the UN Security Council — the irony of this situation is surely one that the late Mr Kelly would have compared to his accurate prophecy on the elevation of Mr Haughey back then.

Time will tell if Russia can by some miracle regain some modicum of international respectability by behaving with some measure of diplomatic and humane dignity and honesty during its term.

Gods knows the international reputation of Russia can hardly sink any lower — or can it?

Kevin McCarthy

Gouldavoher

Limerick