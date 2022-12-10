Letters to the Editor: Career breaks for teachers? You couldn’t make it up

The irony of ironies a minister for education who is on a career break from teaching considers scrapping career breaks for teachers. You couldn’t make it up!

Norma Foley must be fairly confident of her political future in Fianna Fáil. There are many valid further professional development, personal, health and family reasons why a teacher might avail of a career break. Rarely is it taken lightly.

Only in Ireland could the removal of this leave be considered a solution to the recruitment and retention crisis in education.

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Sligo

Solutions for teaching shortages

A proactive measure to help with the current shortage of teachers might be an outright ban on teachers becoming public representatives. This might have the positive impact of increasing the supply of teachers while improving the quality of our public representation and decision-making.

John Coughlan

Macroom,

Co Cork

Teaching Council needs revamp

I am a Canadian teacher who relocated to Ireland more than two years ago with my husband who is Irish. I was able to get my Teaching Council certification in post-primary and have been working as a substitute here for the last few months.

The education system and the teaching council and the whole system here is absolutely atrocious.

First off, denying teachers career breaks is only going to add to the problem of lack of teachers in this country. I don’t understand how they think this is going to solve the issue, they are only going to turn more people away from the profession.

Secondly, Ireland doesn't hire teachers from abroad. Their requirement of the Irish language for all primary teachers is absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary. This would be easily solved by hiring an Irish language teacher for every school to go into the classrooms and teach Irish, like a Phys Ed teacher would teach a period of Phys Ed. This one requirement is hindering the education system as a whole.

I know many Irish teachers, who studied and taught primary school abroad, only to have come back and been denied their certification because they do not have the Irish language requirement and are forced to work in daycares and playschools.

The Teaching Council needs to be revamped. The whole system needs to be revamped.

I honestly could go on and on and on. This country is doing itself a disservice. Irish people are leaving this country in droves. It seems to me the Government is only doing their job for the sake of themselves.

Natalia Gorman

Tullamore,

Co Offaly

Being a garda is still an attractive job

Mr Christy Galligan in his letter ‘Why are so many gardaí resigning?’ (letters, December 5) paints a gloomy picture of the gardaí who can retire at 30 years service on full pay and pension and many do.

Perhaps some younger members especially in Dublin do so long before time given housing and economic conditions in cities as teachers and other sectors find.

But it is still a very attractive job given allowances, overtime and promotion prospects, comparing favourably to other countries.

Of course, gardaí are subject to scrutiny now as never before and that is as it should be.

Brendan Cafferty

Ballina,

Co Mayo

Pairc Uí Chaoimh debt: Hurling’s loss

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’ Donovan commented in his annual report with regard to the €30m debt from the redevelopment of Pairc Uí Chaoimh that “nothing is being short-changed on the playing side, despite the mortgage overhang”. However, I believe this is untrue because this year Cork hurlers had to forfeit home advantage for their Munster championship match against Clare. The reason?

The match was fixed for Pairc Uí Chaoimh but the stadium was unavailable because it was hosting a concert, the profits from which were to be used to service the debt.

John Doherty

Newmarket,

Co Cork

Justice comes, albeit 53 years late

In these present times of wars and widespread injustice, it is good to see some flickers of candlelight as some justice is achieved.

The Government apology to Dónal de Róiste and his family is to be welcomed even if it comes 53 years late.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney’s statement said: “Clearly, the security situation in Ireland in 1969 was far different than what it is today.

“However, whilst a decision to retire Mr de Róiste from the Defence Forces in these circumstances, and on the basis of the documentation considered at the time, was found by the reviewer to be reasonable, the review has determined that no national security concerns should have prevented Mr de Róiste from being afforded the most basic procedures of natural justice and the right to defend himself and his good name.”

The suggestion that the “documentation considered at the time, was found by the reviewer to be reasonable” seems to excuse those military officers who perpetrated this injustice of their responsibilities to conduct such an important legal process justly and fairly and in accordance with military law and the constitution.

These responsibilities applied just as much 53 years ago as they do today.

Edward Horgan, Commandant retired,

Castletroy,

Co Limerick

Could Sinn Féin sort our health service?

How to sort out the health service! My ‘eureka moment’ came this morning.

Last Friday night I watched Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the Late Late Show.

I caught the latter part of the Interview and am guilty of not yet watching it all.

However, I was struck in that latter half, by how personable and likeable she was.

Having studied in Derry and having lived in Portadown in the mid-1990s and having friends from both divides, I am well aware from a lived experience of the Northern Irish troubles and have considered the current topic of unification, of which Ms McDonald is an acknowledged devotee.

This morning on RTÉ Radio 1 the news presenter quoted research saying “the health service in the Republic was one of the biggest barriers to the people in Northern Ireland to unification”.

Having worked in the NHS in Northern Ireland and while still working in the HSE, I know the NHS has it troubles too but the HSE lags far behind.

So I am now considering voting Sinn Féin in the next election.

Health services are fundamental to the health and wellbeing and future of the population of this island.

I feel that Sinn Féin might actually do a good job here, as they will have the dual motivation of health and reunification.

Liz Mc Guire

Co Galway

Shannon as staging post for military

In her impressive interview on the Late Late Show, Mary Lou McDonald spoke strongly in favour of upholding Irish neutrality.

If Mary Lou and her party end up in government, will they tell their friends in the American administration that they can no longer use Shannon Airport as a staging post for military personnel and equipment on their way to and from wars around the world?

Breasal Ó Caollaí

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin

Dublin Airport and festive chaos

The Dublin Airport Authority says Dublin Airport will avoid chaos at Christmas

This has all the makings of a Christmas pantomime with the obligatory chorus of “Oh yes we can, Oh no you won’t!”

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth