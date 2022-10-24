Letter to the editor: Long-term solutions to combat food insecurities

We (139 signatories) welcome recent attention in the Irish Examiner to the global food crisis — ‘Horn of Africa: The developed world must now show solidarity with those on the brink’ (October 22). We would like to encourage further in-depth, non-sensational, and independent reporting in this and other media outlets.

As a result of a delayed global response, the 2011 famine claimed the lives of more than 260,000 people in Somalia, half of them children under five. This does not have to happen again. Food insecurity is not inevitable, it is political.

Today, the convergence of the Russian war in Ukraine, disruption of agri-food supply chains, locust infestation, successive failures of the rains, hyper-inflation, high energy costs, record-high fertiliser prices, and the rising demand for biofuels all point to a major food crisis.

We need to learn the lessons of the past and take urgent action to save lives before it is too late.

Indeed, the crisis threatening us today could be on a far greater scale than in 2011 because of, for instance, the disruption of grain supplies from Ukraine to Africa and the Middle East.

A World Food Programme Report, September 2022, highlights 19 ‘Hunger Hotspots’ around the world. As an example, the humanitarian funding required to stave off pending catastrophe in the Horn of Africa, is estimated by the UN to be in the region of €4.16bn, but this appeal to international donors is falling drastically short.

The report also notes that in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Yemen humanitarian action will be critical in preventing further starvation and death.

We note Minister for State for Irish Aid, Colm Brophy’s comment in The Irish Times last month: “Europe facing its own problems, but we cannot let that distract us from catastrophe facing the region”. We urge him and other government officials to show leadership and to use all the mechanisms at their disposal to influence international donors.

Specifically, we ask that humanitarian assistance be made available as a matter of urgency to the most vulnerable, food-insecure people in the world.

We also ask the Irish Government and the international community, to take stronger political action and to use all the means at their disposal to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to those at risk of famine in conflict zones, eg, in northern Ethiopia, and to ensure that starvation is not used as a weapon of war, as it is currently being used in Tigray and Yemen for example.

While short-term humanitarian measures are imperative in current crises, clearly they will have limited long-term impact unless our governments ensure that all policies (economic, trade, tax, migration, climate change, agriculture, industry, aid, etc) consistently support those most vulnerable to climate change, conflict, food insecurity, and poverty around the world.

Long-term structural and systematic change is imperative to mitigate against such disasters in the future.

Signatories

