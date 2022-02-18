Letters to the Editor: Big retailers should cut profits to help public

During the Covid pandemic the big supermarket chains were able to continue to trade and they all recorded massive profits, record profits in some cases.

Now that inflation is crippling our people, what do the supermarkets do? They increase their prices.

Do the CEOs, owners, and shareholders of these super companies ever consider what their avarice is doing to the people (their customers)?

All through the pandemic, the chains gladly reminded us all they were braving the war and staying open for their customers through thick and thin. Their loyalty knew no bounds.

What a joke. In actual fact, it was the public who kept the supermarkets going, and it’s time these super companies repaid the debt.

Instead of raising their prices, let them cut their profits and put up and shut up like their customers must.

It’s time they put their money where their mouth is.

Tom Fitzgerald

Askeaton

Co Limerick

Consumers asked to shop around

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming suggested we shop around.

Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for yourself.

Tom Gilsenan

Dublin 9

Taxing so and so could raise billions

I appreciate that the ministers for finance and public expenditure are under financial pressure so may I suggest a new tax to the effect that, anyone who, when asked a question, begins their with the word “so” be fined €5. This would raise billions.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

Enormous prices quoted to retrofit houses

The government’s grand scheme to retrofit houses is typically Irish. Households will need to pay a small fortune even with the aid of a grant.

This is no great surprise. We pay over and above for everything.

Improving attic insulation is a typical staged project for improving the BER on a home, however households will need to pay a small fortune even with the aid of a grant. Picture: iStock

I retrofitted my medium-sized house last summer and I paid nowhere near the prices being quoted in the media currently.

But it seems that nobody is asking why is it costing so much?

Rob O’Leary

Mallow

Cork

Putting a stop to attacks on elderly

We must put a stop to the attacks on elderly pensioners as a matter of urgency.

More CCTV cameras and more alarms are needed to keep people safe in their homes at all times.

Community groups can also play a big part on checking on their neighbours more regularly.

Gardaí need to liaise with these groups and have regular meetings with them to stamp out these cowardly attacks on the most vulnerable members of our society.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

Nuclear necessary for energy security

I write in regard to Lynne Glasscoe’s letter — Concern over ‘green’ status plan for nuclear power and gas (Irish Examiner, February 11) — on the controversial issue of the EU taxonomy, classifying nuclear and natural gas as green for investment purposes.

Her description of traditional nuclear plants may be true but the modern variety is much smaller, built on a modular format with fail-safe technology and suitable for off-grid situations, particularly appropriate for Ireland’s needs.

Significantly it is also carbon emission-free.

Nuclear and natural gas are being considered by the EU in a belated pragmatic recognition that we have no option in the medium term but to rely on one or the other fuel as back up to intermittent and unreliable renewables.

Recent prolonged and becalmed weather patterns across the continent and here in Ireland, have led to the stark realisation that, irrespective of the amount of renewables we install, there will always be a need for on-off backup when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

Ms Glassgoe’s fear of nuclear is not unique in Ireland and elsewhere which means that the backup fuel of choice will certainly be imported natural gas for the foreseeable future, pending the commercial possibility of hydrogen gas production at a much later date.

Sadly, due to government incompetence and mismanagement of our own vast offshore natural gas resources, we are now, and will be, largely dependent on others for our energy security.

John Leahy

Wilton Road

Cork

Nuclear energy has potential dangers

I fully endorse the fears expressed in the letter about the far reaching implications of viewing nuclear power as a “green” source of energy.

Located close to a proposed nuclear power project here in India, many residents, myself included, are apprehensive of its safe usage.

Many residents near the site of a proposed nuclear power project in India are apprehensive of its safe usage. Picture: Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images

Having researched into nuclear physics as a student, I know its perils and the gaps in knowledge about its potential dangers for society.

It is also an expensive way to meet electricity demands. When there are other far too compelling priorities of development in a country like ours, it is highly imprudent for the decision-makers to pursue the nuclear route.

Sarma Emani

Visakhapatnam

India

An appreciation for staff in CUH

I am in CUH at the moment on a trolley but my condition means that I have to be isolated.

The staff here are flat out doing an amazing job; they couldn’t do more for me. I would like to thank everyone of them from the bottom of my heart.

Leo McAteer

Carrigtwohill

Co Cork

New era needs new governance

I write in regard to the article: Martin is prepared to vote for Varadkar as Taoiseach if criminal probe is not completed (Irish Examiner, February 14).

A new type of management is required in this new era, one that realises that responsibility begins rather then ends when firstly we elect them and secondly when various ministers are appointed to manage their portfolios.

A keen understanding of human beings and the ability to not just look after the elite but rather to focus on sectors such as PAYE sector and general working class could permit ministers and government to secure unusual results.

Good governance consists in showing us average people how to do the work of superior people.

John Cribben

Rathfarnham

Dublin

Bringing an end to crisis in Ukraine

In your editorial on Saturday, February 12 — Ten days of Ukraine crisis that shook the world — you refer to the Cuba missile crisis of 1962 and quote Dean Rusk, American secretary of state, who had us believe that America stood up to the Russian president thus ensuring that the Russian missiles were removed from Cuba, which probably saved the world from annihilation at the time.

However, the Americans did not admit that Kennedy agreed to remove nuclear missiles from Turkey which were pointed at Russia as part of that settlement.

This sane and sensible agreement is similar to what president Macron now proposes to settle the Ukraine crisis.

Let’s hope the Americans and Russians agree to his plan which could be salvation for Europe.

Daniel Teegan

Monkstown

Co Cork