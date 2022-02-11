Letters to the Editor: Simon Coveney chops and changes the rules

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has justifiably ordered an independent investigation by a senior counsel into a party held by soldiers in an outdoor area at Defence Force Headquarters.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Simon Coveney initially failed to order an independent investigation into an indoor celebration held by Department of Foreign Affairs officials at their headquarters.

Are different rules being applied by a different Simon Coveney?

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Let's salute the hard work of civil servants

As the contrived controversy that is the Iveagh House ‘Partygate’ rumbles on, the commitment of the individual civil servants involved has been conveniently forgotten.

It is too easy to take pot shots at civil servants (I’ve done it many times myself) but these individuals were settling in for a long night on the phones to try to get Ireland a seat on the UN Security Council.

Yes, they are well-paid and all but you have to salute that level of commitment.

Mike Burke

Mohill

Co Leitrim

Reinstatement of Fr Tony Flannery

The Irish Redemporist Order has finally come out in support of Fr Tony Flannery by requesting the Vatican to reinstate him.

He received an unjust sentence for supporting the ordination of women which the majority of Catholics now believe is the result of misogyny not Catholic doctrine.

Fr Tony Flannery, Redempdorist priest from Galway, who has been excommunicated from the church. Picture: Arthur Carron/Collins

However, the Vatican bureauocracy still believes in its mistaken claim to infallibility which copperfastens their many misguided decisions with divine approval.

It now is the responsibilty of Pope Francis to step in and overule this Vatiican 10 year sentence against Tony Flannery and reinstate him.

Brendan Butler

Malahide

Co Dublin

Use of ‘apartheid’ utterly appropriate

Your editorial — Inflammatory language loses force when overused (Irish Examiner, February 4) — is welcome in its condemnation of the denial of the human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government.

However, its assertion that characterising this oppression as apartheid “does a disservice to those millions who suffered under that brutal regime in South Africa” cannot go unchallenged.

It is very important to recognise that apartheid has been declared a crime against humanity by the 1973 UN Convention on Apartheid and the 2002 Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The word “apartheid” is thus a legal term and in no way inflammatory nor applicable only to South Africa.

Israel must be held to account for its flagrant breach of both the UN Convention and the Statute. This can only be done by naming Israel’s actions for what they are — apartheid.

Justin Kilcullen

Shankill

Dublin 18

Amnesty report on Israel is flawed

Amnesty International’s report accusing Israel of ‘apartheid’ is flawed.

Israel is not perfect, and suffers from the same societal issues and inequalities as any other democracy, but it has been accused, tried, and convicted by Amnesty on false grounds.

Not only does the Amnesty report misrepresent facts, laws and definitions, including misleading statements on land ownership, the right of return, and Arab participation in politics and armed service in Israel, it whitewashes Palestinian terror and dismisses Israel’s duty to protect its citizens from rocket attacks, stabbings, shootings, vehicle-rammings and suicide bombings.

The report deliberately fails to acknowledge that Israel’s defensive actions of 1948 and 1967 were a direct response to wars initiated by Israel’s neighbours.

It ignores the fact that Israel cannot solve the Israel-Palestine situation unilaterally, and that it lacks a genuine Palestinian partner with whom to negotiate.

The Amnesty report should be dismissed outright by those who wish to pursue genuine justice, and by those who are working towards a true and lasting peace for all people groups throughout the Middle East, and elsewhere.

Jackie Goodall

Executive director

Ireland Israel Alliance

Putin could put his power to better use

Russian president Vladimir Putin is massing his troops and threatening to invade Ukraine.

Thousands of people will die, particularly Ukrainian men women and children who have no animosity toward him or anyone else in Russia and could probably care less about politics.

Why does he want to kill people? Do the Russian people want their army to be the emissaries of death?

Do mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters of army personnel want to see their beloved come home in body bags? Why?

It is 2022 and the world doesn’t want or need another senseless or brutal war. Putin is a great leader and a very powerful man.

Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. Picture: AP

Across the world there are millions of people starving and crying out for somebody to change their lives. The money he is spending on the military build up on the Ukrainian border could feed millions.

Why is he not being the great leader he can be and let his young men and women go home without bloodshed and turn his energy to saving lives instead of taking them?

He should take the road less travelled and be a hero, not a demagogue.

Tom Fitzgerald

Askeaton

Co Limerick

Absence of songs in woeful contest

Given that Ireland rightly prides itself as a vibrantly creative exponent of many things musical and all those of the wider artistic spectral canvas, it is cringing to witness what is chosen to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Of course the ‘Song’ bit in the title should have been dropped long ago, giving way to the more authentic label of simply ‘Eurovision Contest’, since it’s now really all about visuals, frenzied choreographics, brain-busting techno beats, and blinding light extravaganzas. Pity that.

Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May. Picture Andres Poveda

At least in former times there used to be an occasional good song within the mix on offer, albeit most viewers revelled more in the voting endgame shenanigans than the actual songs.

While the erstwhile song contests from yester-year didn’t necessarily produce an array of brilliant, memorable songs, at least there was an actual song, good or bad, to assess for quality approval.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Where's the payback for Saint Patrick’s Day junkets?

I write with regard to An Taoiseach, An Tánaiste and ministers going abroad for St Patrick’s Day. I note the reason behind the trip is to promote Ireland abroad and to bring businesses/ Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country. This is fair enough and most admirable if it did produce results.

Over the decades since this began I have not seen any audited accounts of these annual trips or any accounts explaining the costings for each trip.

I would appreciate if on their return they would publish the findings of their endeavours to those wonderful people and company executives they are expecting to meet up with and persuade to visit Ireland and set up businesses in our country

When can we anticipate the new FDI to fall into place?

Which areas can we look forward to benefiting from the new industries coming in?

Seamus Ward

Dundalk

Co Louth