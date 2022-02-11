Letters to the Editor: Simon Coveney chops and changes the rules

However, the Vatican bureauocracy still believes in its mistaken claim to infallibility which copperfastens their many misguided decisions with divine approval.
Your editorial — Inflammatory language loses force when overused (Irish Examiner, February 4) — is welcome in its condemnation of the denial of the human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli government.
However, its assertion that characterising this oppression as apartheid “does a disservice to those millions who suffered under that brutal regime in South Africa” cannot go unchallenged.
The word “apartheid” is thus a legal term and in no way inflammatory nor applicable only to South Africa.
Israel must be held to account for its flagrant breach of both the UN Convention and the Statute. This can only be done by naming Israel’s actions for what they are — apartheid.
Amnesty International’s report accusing Israel of ‘apartheid’ is flawed.
Israel is not perfect, and suffers from the same societal issues and inequalities as any other democracy, but it has been accused, tried, and convicted by Amnesty on false grounds.
Not only does the Amnesty report misrepresent facts, laws and definitions, including misleading statements on land ownership, the right of return, and Arab participation in politics and armed service in Israel, it whitewashes Palestinian terror and dismisses Israel’s duty to protect its citizens from rocket attacks, stabbings, shootings, vehicle-rammings and suicide bombings.
It ignores the fact that Israel cannot solve the Israel-Palestine situation unilaterally, and that it lacks a genuine Palestinian partner with whom to negotiate.
The Amnesty report should be dismissed outright by those who wish to pursue genuine justice, and by those who are working towards a true and lasting peace for all people groups throughout the Middle East, and elsewhere.
Russian president Vladimir Putin is massing his troops and threatening to invade Ukraine.
Thousands of people will die, particularly Ukrainian men women and children who have no animosity toward him or anyone else in Russia and could probably care less about politics.
Why does he want to kill people? Do the Russian people want their army to be the emissaries of death?
Do mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters of army personnel want to see their beloved come home in body bags? Why?
It is 2022 and the world doesn’t want or need another senseless or brutal war. Putin is a great leader and a very powerful man.
Across the world there are millions of people starving and crying out for somebody to change their lives. The money he is spending on the military build up on the Ukrainian border could feed millions.
Why is he not being the great leader he can be and let his young men and women go home without bloodshed and turn his energy to saving lives instead of taking them?
He should take the road less travelled and be a hero, not a demagogue.
Given that Ireland rightly prides itself as a vibrantly creative exponent of many things musical and all those of the wider artistic spectral canvas, it is cringing to witness what is chosen to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest.
Of course the ‘Song’ bit in the title should have been dropped long ago, giving way to the more authentic label of simply ‘Eurovision Contest’, since it’s now really all about visuals, frenzied choreographics, brain-busting techno beats, and blinding light extravaganzas. Pity that.
At least in former times there used to be an occasional good song within the mix on offer, albeit most viewers revelled more in the voting endgame shenanigans than the actual songs.
While the erstwhile song contests from yester-year didn’t necessarily produce an array of brilliant, memorable songs, at least there was an actual song, good or bad, to assess for quality approval.
I write with regard to An Taoiseach, An Tánaiste and ministers going abroad for St Patrick’s Day. I note the reason behind the trip is to promote Ireland abroad and to bring businesses/ Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country. This is fair enough and most admirable if it did produce results.
I would appreciate if on their return they would publish the findings of their endeavours to those wonderful people and company executives they are expecting to meet up with and persuade to visit Ireland and set up businesses in our country
When can we anticipate the new FDI to fall into place?
Which areas can we look forward to benefiting from the new industries coming in?