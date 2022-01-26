Irish Examiner view: Use of CCTV in fighting crime

Ireland will have to abide by EU data protection rules
Irish Examiner view: Use of CCTV in fighting crime

The Data Protection Commission investigation into CCTV has been running for a number of years.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 07:15

The case of the Limerick councils, who have made extensive use of CCTV monitoring systems in their battle against crime and antisocial behaviour, contains complexities. 

But it is clear that once Ireland, as it has, signed up for EU-wide data protection rules then it would have to abide by them.

While this involves fines and reprimands, the more significant requirement is that the authorities, unless they can find a justification for their actions, may have to turn off more than 350 of the 401 cameras it has in place.

The Data Protection Commission investigation into their actions has been running for a number of years. 

A useful start for the councils might be to demonstrate how many crimes and illegal activities their scrutiny has averted. 

But then that information is probably also constrained by GDPR.

Read More

Moves to allow councils to use drones and CCTV in illegal dumping crackdown

More in this section

Letters to the Editor: Men need to start calling out others’ violent behaviour Letters to the Editor: Men need to start calling out others’ violent behaviour
Ashling Murphy death Letters to the Editor: Act in solidarity to fight injustice
Letters to the Editor: Activism in fight against gender-based violence Letters to the Editor: Activism in fight against gender-based violence
<p>There is a fear about grade inflation as the hybrid form of the Leaving Cert enters its third year running. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Letters to the Editor: Hybrid Leaving Cert penalises the high achiever

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices