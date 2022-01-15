Letters to the Editor: Single-use face masks are bad for the environment

The article FFP2 face masks: Why you should wear one and where to buy them in Ireland does a good job of highlighting the additional protection that FFP2 masks provide.

Where possible we should all be using them — supply is currently good based on our resource (we bought boxes of them before Christmas).

One thing I did want to point out is the use of the word “disposable” in this article given the environmental emergency that continues.

Both surgical masks and FFP2 masks tend to be disposable and are only good for a single use (you might manage four hours with one before needing to change it).

The article seems to draw a distinction between surgical and FFP2 masks as if one is better for the environment than the other. Sadly, they are both bad for the environment given their “single use” profile.

Donal Hunt

Whitechurch

Co Cork

Ireland must act to ensure future energy security

Your editorial Nuclear and gas plan may be harmful (January 6) was a beacon of pragmatism and common sense in a fog of misinformation, ideology, and wishful thinking among politicians and media commentators, concerning energy policy in Ireland.

You refer to the EU Taxonomy rule book which is designed to channel investment more towards renewables, and which is controversially proposing to classify nuclear and natural gas as ‘green technology’.

The colour coding may be semantic in a sense, but the proposal is a belated realisation by the EU that both nuclear and natural gas are vital back up fuels as we transition to renewables.

Your editorial equally states that it makes sense to retain the use of natural gas production during the transition period.

The Varadkar government as late as 2019, was of the same mindset when it issued a formal policy statement that year — Petroleum Exploration and Production Activities as part of Ireland’s Transition to a Low Carbon Economy.

The policy document argued cogently for the successful exploration and production of native natural gas off our coasts, to provide the main back up transitional fuel.

Also, the policy would provide vital future energy security and significantly reduce the €9bn we pay for imports annually, much of it at the tail end of a pipeline from far away Russia and other unreliable suppliers.

However, within months, Mr Varadkar and Fine Gael jettisoned this policy and shut down offshore exploration on joining the coalition government in 2020. Clearly, this was driven by blatant short term political expediency, to inveigle the Green Party into government and hold on to power.

Numerous requests for clarification by phone and letter to Mr Varadkar have been ignored.

The result is that today our energy security is on a knife edge. We are at the mercy of volatile international markets costing Irish industry and households unprecedented increases in fuel, with the probability of blackouts for years to come.

For far too long, our energy security has been the plaything of fickle and incompetent political parties, for short term self-interest.

It’s time to stop the rot.

John Cooney

Bishopstown Road

Cork

Russia is a friend to Europe, not an enemy

I always find it hilarious when commentators in the EU claim and accept that the US speaks for Europe when matters relating to Russia are topical.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US is seen as the “saviour” of “world democracy” by people who know little of world affairs.

Vladimir Putin said some years ago that no country or power on Earth could or would ever destroy or invade Russia, because it has been tried and it has failed.

To have Russia and China as the bullwark against global “Western” domination of the planet should always be seen as holding a civilised balance of power.

Russia is a friend to Europe, never an enemy, simply because it wishes to secure its own borders and keep abreast of the military power games played out regularly by the EU and the US.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Abolition of hunting is long overdue

As a campaigner against blood sports, I’m delighted to learn that Belfast City Council has passed a motion calling for a ban on fox, deer, and hare hunting in Northern Ireland. The abolition of these inhumane practices is long overdue in both jurisdictions on this island.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Central heating costs are very prohibitive

The professor’s comments in the article — ‘Cold snap resulting in more fires being lit at home — and air quality is suffering’ (Irish Examiner, January 5) — about the lighting of open fires in our homes is frustrating and irritating.

Many cannot use central heating (in some cases if they have it) because of rising fuel costs, and not everyone has the means to upgrade or have a home suitable to do so.

It is tiring to constantly hear it is average people or the unfortunate cattle causing global warming.

Take on board there are too many airplanes flying too frequently which also is damaging our world.

In this together? Oh silly me. Only the little people need to make sacrifices.

Patricia O’Brien

Skerries

Co Dublin

Joe Brolly’s lived experience

Joe Brolly. I refer to Mick Clifford’s column Brolly opened dam of pent-up grievance (January 8).

Leaving aside the debate about whether or not an orthodoxy was evident, Mick Clifford may not like what he hears, but he should listen to the lived experience of those of us who have moved to the Republic.

Michael Shemeld

Old Blackrock Road

Cork

End restrictions on what’s relatively safe

Regarding the 8pm curfew. Has anyone in the Government ever been to the cinema? Or the theatre? These are not really locations of wild behaviour.

Maybe the panto can be a bit rowdy, but no more rowdy at 8pm than at the matinee. And, while I don’t go in for opera, ballet, or classical music, I can’t imagine these audiences losing the run of themselves.

I ask the Government to please leave us the things that are relatively safe, even if with an alcohol-free restriction. The venues need them. The performers need them. And the audiences need them.

Angela Morris

Turners Cross

Cork

Adoption of universal jurisdiction laws

The conviction in a German court of Syrian former colonel Anwar Raslan who was found guilty of crimes against humanity and torture is to be welcomed by all who oppose such dreadful crimes.

No such sentence will ever compensate the victims of such crimes, but may achieve some accountability.

Far too many state leaders and officials who commit such crimes are never brought to justice. Ireland should examine Germany’s ‘universal jurisdiction laws’ which would allow for prosecution of such crimes in Ireland.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Truth get in the way of politicians’ lies

Don’t do what I do. I mean don’t say what I do. I didn’t say what I did, did I?

Sorry I’m confused but I went to a party or did I? Actually, it was a work activity with alcohol.

Now I hear my Party wants to talk to me about my party.

Always tell the truth, it’s easier to remember. But does that apply to politicians?

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia