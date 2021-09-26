Letters to the editor: Fianna Fáil lose popularity as it abandons ear-to-the-ground politics

What is the Fianna Fáil identity?

How would you have recognised your local FF politician in the past? That would not have been difficult. They would be the person who knew the constituency like the back of their hand. They would be an individual who would have made it their business to know all constituents on a first-name basis.

They would never miss a wake or funeral in the parish; not to turn up at a funeral is to lose votes. The average FF TD would have been church-going and a strong supporter of their local GAA Club. ‘Politics is local’ — and if locals don’t know you, they won’t vote for you. Why should they, they are not all media junkies?

FF would always have had a good reputation for getting back to constituents when contacted on a local issue. They could be relied upon to look after the interests of the elderly. They would be a go-to fixer or give assurances that all could be fixed in time.

This is the reason why they were major players in Irish politics since the foundation of the State. If Fianna Fail has waned in popularity it is because it has abandoned ‘the ear to the ground’ politics in favour of the ‘populist liberalist thinking’. But a warning they must heed is: ‘If you stand for nothing, you fall for everything’ — and you lose your identity.

Nuala Nolan

Bowling Green

Galway

Sláintecare requires real action delivery

The serious impasse relating to Sláintecare implementation with the recent resignations is nothing short of scandalous when their reasons for jumping ship is scrutinised.

It’s the usual story of political and institutional malignant malaise, whereby vested interests coupled with political chicanery contrive to stymie any substantial fundamental progress on the key elements of the proposed transformation of healthcare delivery.

Regrettably, it seems the ingrained monolithic lassitude pervading all things HSE relating to efficient delivery of services, to say nothing of so many mottled vested interests, middle management torpor, and the relentless unease wafting between HSE and the Department of Health, all conspire to compound the challenge for change. All this in tandem with political spinelessness in the matter.

The HSE, as a centralised executive model was never an apt model for equitable and efficient national healthcare delivery. It was essentially a white elephant masquerading as a vanity project for some former health ministers. The old regional health board template was in need of galvanised streamlining, but not abject annihilation. Sláintecare is akin to a comprehensively updated version of that old system, which, now with the hindsight of the patent failure of the HSE ‘experiment’, must surely be introduced and implemented without delay.

Having operated within various HSE therapeutic services over the years, I’m also professionally aware of the pernicious fundamental flaws pertaining. These flaws have been patent and blatantly obvious for years. So now, right now, is the time to full-on take the bull by the horns and forge ahead with a dedicated dynamism of authentic commitment, rather than the hitherto ‘shilly-shallying’ approach, whereby political ‘plamass’ on progress trumps real action delivery.

The healthcare-needy citizens deserve no less.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Political leadership lacking on healthcare

The resignation of Laura Magahy and Dr Tom Keane from the Sláintecare programme is of deep concern and casts doubt on the political will to satisfactorily implement the cross-party Sláintecare proposals.

Of even deeper concern about Sláintecare is the lack of appreciation of the main cause of inequality in access to hospital care, one of the great failures of Irish healthcare.

While there are many good initiatives resulting from implementation of Sláintecare, health apartheid will remain untouched because the political system lacks detailed healthcare knowledge, too often uses health as a political football, and lacks political leadership on healthcare.

Dr John Barton

Ballymoneen Road

Galway

People from Mayo and Dublin marching in Dublin for mica and pyrite redress.

Redress for mica affected homeowners

Now that the Government have ruled out a 100% redress for the victims of the ongoing mica scandal, what next for families involved mainly in Donegal and Mayo?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there must be some sort of cost control for taxpayer’s money on any mica redress scheme.

Correct me if I’m wrong but was there any talk of cost control when handing taxpayers’ money over to shore up private banks in the €64bn bank guarantee scheme in 2008?

The connection between 2008 and today are that most of those houses affected were built during that boom-and-bust period 15 years ago and to right that wrong would only cost a fraction of the cost of the bailout.

Most, if not all families affected, have been paying mortgages to banks that swallowed up taxpayers’ money, and are worth nothing now. It is hard to see why anyone who took the step to buy a house that is afflicted in this way should not be awarded 100% redress.

If there is a need for another protest march to take place in Dublin, make an effort to support those whose houses are literally falling down around them by attending.

James Woods

Gort an Choirce

Dún na nGall

Legal restrictions for property rights

As long as Irish people continue to put homeowners and landlords into positions of power then housing will always be unaffordable. These people have a vested interest in ensuring higher house prices.

A constitutional amendment on the restriction of property rights (profit) is needed. Anything else/less is simply tinkering around the edges and not fit for current purposes.

Adam Bolger

Belfast

Increases needed in welfare payments

Both my husband and I think the Fuel Allowance and the social welfare payments (across the board, especially disability payments) should be increased significantly to cushion the blow of rising energy prices and other inflationary costs.

Basic social welfare payments should be increased by at least €10 per week to €213 and the Fuel Allowance by €5 per week to €33.

I hope the Government will hear our voice and will carefully consider our needs.

Nicola Whelan

Gorey

Co Wexford

Persistence of poor student behaviour

In September 2005 I returned to Cork on retirement.

Shortly after, and every year since, I hear of residents in the area of UCC complain about the behaviour of students, particularly during rag week and, unfortunately, on a regular basis after that.

Each year I hear UCC, student union representatives, and the gardaí offer assurances that inappropriate behaviour would be dealt with. Yet, unacceptable behaviour continues year after year.

What action has or is being taken by those in authority to curb such behaviour by students?

It seems little or none that is effective.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Accommodating taxes

In order to deal with the student housing crisis, it’s necessary to give taxpayers a reduction in tax bills by allowing them to let out private rooms not in use to students.

My second solution is for colleges to build accommodation near the town or in a village outside of town, so the students can pay the college to live in the building. I think this contributes to and maintains that essential student atmosphere even when it is at nighttime or weekends.

Debra Sullivan

Ballinlough

Cork

Failing water supplies

Recent water disinfection failures again confirm that producers of drinking water for public consumption must be required by law to publish online in near real-time the residual free chlorine content of the drinking water as distributed from their water treatment plants.

A residual free chlorine content of between 0.1 mg/l and 0.3 mg/l at network extremities generally indicates that the water has been adequately disinfected.

John S Holmes

Leenane

Co Galway

President and partition

Sinn Féin is delighted Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins is not attending the “partition” religious event.

They would be equally happy if he was going, because they’d get to make even more noise about it.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork