Letter to the Editor: Stop blaming aviation sector for spread of coronavirus

Aviation is once again pilloried in the latest story to emerge about coronavirus restrictions.

An outbreak was widely reported in the Irish media which carried variations of the headline “Fifty-six Covid-19 cases linked to man who failed to isolate after trip abroad”.

Everybody has to act like we all have the virus for the next while. The virus is here, it’s in the community already.

But headlines like that only serve to demonise the aviation and tourism industries and let others feel that the sector has no social responsibility whatsoever.

As an aviation worker it is deeply frustrating to see aviation being constantly targeted as something to blame and yet we witness house parties, sports marches, and the apres match, and lack of social distancing in public settings.

It is important going forward that the media are cognisant of the hugely important role they play in getting messaging across during the public health emergency.

Editors need to alter their approach when selecting headlines to ensure a balanced and accurate picture is presented at all times. The virus is here and we are all the answer!

Killian Brennan

Malahide Road, Dublin 16

No thanks to this herd conscription

Conscription has played a crucial role in the genesis of our relatively young republic. Conscription accelerated Irish Independence. Conscription accelerated the opposition in the United States to the Vietnam war in the late 1960s.

What does the word mean? I think it is when a government takes policy advice from strong vested interests and orders the weak and less influential to pay the price for its implementation.

This has never worked out well for anyone. Governments included. Conscription usually only occurs in time of war. But it can also occur in times of peace.

It is always disastrous and eventually destroys normal political discourse and centrist sentiment.

We do have a “herd immunity by default” crowd on the go in this country. They have money and influence. Neither money nor influence is a plan.

These people have no plan. They take responsibility for nothing. But they’re all out in the public square whispering about futility and shouting about money.

They want us to “face reality”. In other words , “sure God help us but we have to let the virus rip”. Some of them say it out loud. Most of them don’t.

All of them tread carefully because they know that the vast majority of people in this country are vehemently opposed to their version of “conscription”.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart, Co Donegal

Super trawlers and that technicality

As our myopic instincts ensure Covid-19 concerns dominate our headspace, it’s worth reviewing the recent High Court ruling of a Department of Marine directive banning super trawlers from inshore waters. The ruling agreed with the directive’s aims of protecting ecosystems and the economic interests of low impact fishermen, but due to a failure to sufficiently consult with trawler owners, the directive was deemed illegal.

This technicality should be quickly redressed by Agriculture, Food, and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue and the directive reinstated.

It was the most pro small scale fishing, and ecologically progressive, fisheries policy ever taken by the State.

The case raises the broader question of how we as a State can do more to protect the vital ecosystems that form our oceans, within our territorial waters and beyond.

As ecological degradation accelerates, and global heating of 2-3 degrees is regarded as a certainty within this century, we need quick solutions to these crises.

Healthy ocean ecosystems act as the world’s largest carbon sink. The protection and restoration of our oceans biodiversity is one of the simplest means of mitigating the climate crisis, whilst providing a sustainable food source.

The expansion of marine protected areas (MPAs) beyond the current meagre 2% should be an urgent priority of the Government. These are zones free from industrial fishing and any environmentally damaging activity. They allow marine life to restore and ecosystems thrive.

Human health is intrinsically dependent on the health of the natural world. We are at a tipping point where we can capitalise on the adage that nature is forgiving or force it into obsolescence.

Dr Patrick Earls

Irish Doctors for the Environment,

Mater Hospital, Dublin 7

My mother and MacSwiney’s photo

It was with deep interest I read the historic article so well written by Dr Kieran McCarthy (‘Landscapes of chaos in Cork city in Terence MacSwiney’s final days’, Irish Examiner online, Friday, August 14).

Most of all the wedding photo of our beloved Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney and Muriel (Máire) Murphy which recalled to me the story my mother told me when I was very young — which was the part my mother played in that magical photo.

Mary Walsh was just 16 years when she found her first job with the Hardware Store of Baker & Wrights on St Patrick’s Street. The shop sold everything from needle to an anchor specialising in photography and oil stoves.

Mother told me they had a huge trade with the British military mostly officers who were very keen on new cameras not dissimilar to today’s craze for mobile phones.

In the mornings, my mother worked in the dark room where negatives were developed.

There was great importance when the supervisor of the department warned all staff that they were bound by secrecy not to disclose to anybody the identity of the persons in the photo they were about to develop, the wedding photo of Terence MacSweeney.

Sadly, a few weeks later, the store was burned down due to an oil stove overturning. Hence, trading ceased for Baker & Wrights.

Luckily, my mother moved across St Patrick’s Street and secured a job in Elverys. She always treasured the memory of the part she played in the history of those turbulent days.

Michael Canton

The Lough, Cork

Social housing plan falls well short

Despite Ireland being the 14th richest country in the world 8,702 people are still homeless and evictions are rampant.

The root cause of homelessness is the broken housing system and a huge shortage of housing stock.

Given that there are more than 70,000 households on the social housing waiting list and more than 8,000 people living in emergency accommodation the Budget’s target of 12,250 new social housing units falls well short of what is needed.

Additionally there’s no reinstatement of the mortgage moratorium.

The increase in the fuel allowance will not be sufficient to protect low paid workers from the carbon tax hike and for the second year in succession there’s no increase in primary social welfare payments.

Read More Just 185 out of 3,500 vacant homes converted into social housing



This impacts upon sole parents and people with disabilities who already have the highest rates of poverty and deprivation. Families are already struggling to feed their children unable to pay heating bills.

The 10 cents increase for minimum wage workers is an insult as is the failure to restore the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Then consider the huge increases in TDs salaries.

This government choose not to intervene in securing the Debenhams strikers redundancies yet fought tooth and nail to prevent Apple from paying €14bn in tax into our dwindling coffers.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale, Co Cork

Ó Cadhain’s legacy

The great Irish writer Máirtín Ó Cadhain died on October 18, 50 years ago. He was a controversial figure in his day. Because of his involvement in the republican movement he spent the war years interned on the Curragh but he later became professor of Irish in Trinity College.

Whatever about his political views there is little doubt that Ó Cadhain was the greatest prose writer in Irish in the 20th century. His most famous work Cré na Cille is now available in English translation and there are two to choose from. Graveyard Clay, translated by the Connemara writers Liam Mac Con Iomaire and Tim Robinson (both now sadly deceased), remains closer to the original text while The Dirty Dust by Alan Titley (himself an outstanding writer and happily still with us) is a looser or freer translation.

If you can’t tackle the original Cré na Cille either or both of these are highly recommended. They are fitting tributes to the memory of a great writer.

John Glennon

Hollywood, Wicklow