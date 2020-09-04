Seize vehicles to curb illegal dumping and fly-tipping

Public awareness around our role in generating pollution and especially the all-pervasive, far-too-destructive role of plastics in our lives, continues to grow.

That sometimes, though not always, brings changes in behaviour designed to reduce our negative impact on the environment.

A surprising consequence of the pandemic and our closed bars is how the quantities of drink bottles and cans reaching recycling sites have jumped by up to 50%.

Cork county council has had to increase the capacity to accept cans and bottles at some of their recycling sites.

It has also had to increase the frequency of contractor visits to remove this waste.

It is cheering that this waste is being disposed of properly but the council has also had to take measures to confront less admirable behaviour.

The council has installed 37 CCTV cameras at known illegal dumping blackspots in a new effort to curb fly-tipping.

This requires great effort and expenditure on behalf of the council, effort, and expenditure that would be better used elsewhere.

his public-good commitment is not reflected in the sanctions imposed on offenders.

A first time offender can escape with a fine of €150 and a District court is limited to imposing a €3,000 fine, very much an exception.

These figures do not reflect the effort needed to secure a conviction, public anger at this behaviour or adequate support for council staff.

The minimum fine should be €1,500 and the permanent seizure of any vehicle used by flytpippers.