Letter to the Editor: Hope on the horizon - We will survive coronavirus

Human behaviour always looks to the horizon.

Since time began, our horizon has always exerted a deep-seated existential effect upon our behaviour and our ability to endure adversity.

It is the reason why despair is designated "a deadly sin" by most of the world religions.

All of the talk in our media about "a vaccine" is rightly cautious.

But it is, all things considered, objectively unlikely that the global scientific community will not produce one in the medium term.

People all over the world have shown a willingness to make huge sacrifices for the common good.

Governments and health ministries do not want to loosen that by endorsing "fools gold" or moonshine quackology.

There is a balance to be struck for sure, but hope has always been the best engine for humanity's finest efforts and sentiments.

I just wonder whether the media and the scientific community are missing a trick here.

People endure disappointment easily. Life is full of disappointments.

But despair is a sledge-hammer to the human soul.

Give me disappointment over despair any day of the week.

We will get over this.

Because as a simple matter of historical fact, we have gotten over everything else.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

This letter appeared in the print edition of the Irish Examiner on 17 August 2020.