Irish Examiner view: World's bird numbers are in sharp decline

Last Sunday— the first in May as it always is — we celebrated International Dawn Chorus Day which is now marked in 80 countries since its launch in Birmingham, England, more than 40 years ago.

This event encourages nature lovers to rise at 4am on the same day each year and listen and record the sounds of birds as they welcome the rising sun. In an increasingly complex world, it is a simple, life-affirming refrain we can all share.

It’s dreadful news, therefore, that a global review has found that the world’s birds are disappearing in large numbers.

There are some 11,000 species of bird across the globe. The populations of half of them are falling, while only 6% are increasing. You don’t have to be a mathematician to know that this is a bad ratio.

Bird populations are affected by climate change, chemicals, pollution (including noise), destruction of natural habitat, and invasive species and disease. Scientists say they are the paramount living indicators of global change. Worryingly for those of us in relatively wealthy and temperate climates, this is where the rate of attrition is at its highest.

Birdlife International says: “Birds truly are the canary in the coal mine as indicators for the health of our planet, given their sensitivity to ecosystem changes, their ubiquity around the planet, and how well studied they are. [We] need to listen and act upon what birds are telling us, as they disappear ever faster.”

Farmland species are declining precipitously, the review said, down 57% in Europe since 1980. This is due to the intensive agriculture that supplies cheap food, according to Birdlife International.

It is 60 years this September since Rachel Carson wrote her influential eco book Silent Spring. It created a huge impact. But its work is not yet done. We need to listen harder.