Irish Examiner view: World turns all yellow (and blue)

Perhaps the surprise from Turin’s Eurovision extravaganza was not that Ukraine were the big winners, but that the Brits, the recent masters of nul points, put in a decent enough performance to come second.

An enormous 439 points from public voters showing their support following Russia’s invasion turned what at one stage looked like a tense contest into a landslide. Kalush Orchestra’s folky hip-hop Stefania garnered 639 votes with Sam Ryder’s catchy Space Man in second place on 466 points.