Irish Examiner view: Which way does wind blow for the North?

Assembly elections unlikely to have much impact on Irish unity discussions
Irish Examiner view: Which way does wind blow for the North?

Michelle O'Neill takes a selfie with two schoolgirls while canvassing ahead of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections at Kennedy shopping centre in Belfast. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 06:00

To what extent does the Northern Ireland Protocol impact the views of voters in the North, and does Sinn Féin have a historic opportunity to become the largest ruling party, one that is committed to reuniting the country?

For us in the Republic, the second question is more interesting than the first. And the answer to the first, as we will find out after tomorrow is probably, “not much”.

It is a common mistake to read too much into what happens in essentially local elections. They may provide a useful bellwether or a valuable catalyst for protest. But the dominant issue for most people is the cost of living and associated issues such as health provision. Those, overwhelmingly, are laid at the feet of national politicians.

It will be national politicians who decide the validity of any “border poll”, something which will, anyway, be resisted by unionists who collectively may still command the largest bloc of votes despite the splintering of their parties.

Division

The DUP has already stated that it will not work in partnership with Sinn Féin first minister, Michelle O’Neill, unless the protocol is overhauled, which will surely be a tedious process between Belfast, Dublin, Westminster, and Brussels. Ms O’Neill says the country cannot be held to ransom by “no, nay, never” politics.

For now, a referendum on a united Ireland appears to be a long way off, as does a vote in favour. A poll last year indicated as few as one third of people in the North would vote for unification within 15 years. 

Support fell to just 25% if the creation of one country meant higher taxes or paying for healthcare. Even 20% of nationalist voters were deterred by this prospect.

Things may be clearer when the votes are counted. But we could be in for a prolonged period of protocol-bashing both from Stormont, if it sits, and from Westminster.

Sinn Féin says a decade of opportunity lies ahead. You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, wrote Bob Dylan in ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’. 

But the wind of change may still have a long time to blow before it ushers in a meaningful transition to something different.

Read More

As Sinn Féin prepares for pivotal election, voters north and south ask what the party stands for

More in this section

High angle view of businessman counting money Irish Examiner view: Is this a new era of wage negotiation?
Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people
Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz
#Northern IrelandSinn FéinUnionists
<p>A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange circles Parliament Square in Westminster, London during the Wikileaks founder's extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Extraditing Assange would be a disaster for democracy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices