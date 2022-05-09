Irish Examiner view: Trolling sends O'Hara statue into early retirement

“I don’t know much about art,” goes the old saying, “but I know what I like.” Any rendition of public art will attract more than its fair share of attention.
Many of us are just waiting for an opportunity to release our inner critic, or so it seems. Statuary is a particular problem, including the much-derided bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira Airport (it’s still there by the way). It is no easy matter to make something lifelike out of clay or bronze, which may be why the Rory Gallagher memorial in Cork city is symbolic rather than realistic.
That said, the opprobrium applied to the lifesize statue of Hollywood star Maureen O’Hara seems disproportionate, driving it into an early retirement after less than two days. This was at the request of the artist, who said he and his family had been caused distress by online trolling since the statue was revealed in Glengarriff, where Ms O’Hara lived from 2005.
The installation of a statue of the actress has now cost Cork County Council more than €120,000, after this and an earlier attempt were shelved. The first statue, costing €60,000, was scrapped after it could not be completed because the commissioned artist fell into ill health, the council said.
The second sculpture was installed at the end of last month. The council said it was satisfied that it was a good representation of a youthful Ms O’Hara and had artistic merit. It was disturbed “that inappropriate, anonymous online commentary has become a prevalent and unfair means to respond to community projects such as this”.
Perhaps the only way to do justice to Ms O’Hara in the eyes of fans and locals would be a digital representation of her persona, in the style of the Princess Leia hologram in Star Wars. We suggest the scene from John Ford’s The Quiet Man where Mary Kate, played by Ms O’Hara, is grabbed by John Wayne’s Sean Thornton and throws a hefty slap at him.
Who wouldn’t want to see that playing on a high street wall twice daily with the regularity of the astronomical clock in Prague? As Stephen Spielberg sampled the clip memorably in ET, perhaps he could be persuaded to pay for it?