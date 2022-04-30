What is the difference between too little and too much? It is one of life’s imponderable questions, but the answer has come a little closer, at least in terms of the subject of sleep, following a survey of half a million adults.

Scientists, writing in the journal Nature Aging, warn that “too little or too much sleep” is likely to cause cognitive problems in the long term and that the optimum dose is seven hours for people who want to keep their minds healthy in middle age and beyond.