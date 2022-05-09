Irish Examiner view: The hard part is just beginning for Sinn Féin

Northern Ireland Protocol appears to be a break point for many unionists
Irish Examiner view: The hard part is just beginning for Sinn Féin

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre left) and Michelle O'Neill (back centre left) arrive at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election count centre at Meadowbank Sports arena in Magherafelt, Derry. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 06:30

It has been well trailed, so it is unsurprising that almost the first act following the Northern Ireland elections and the ascendancy of Sinn Féin (SF) has been a Mary Lou McDonald call on Dublin to convene a Citizens’ Assembly border poll on the topic of uniting Ireland.

Setting aside what the unionists — and in particular the DUP — are going to do about working with Michelle O’Neill, we should recognise that this is a historic moment.

It presents the possibility that SF will command the highest level of support on both sides of the border. How that converts into electoral power in the Republic we may have to wait until 2025 to discover, although it is certain to be a significant topic in the next campaign.

Ms McDonald says that equality and sharing power, and parity of esteem, “all of that good stuff”, has its roots in the Good Friday Agreement. This means supporting the Brexit protocol. For now, that appears to be a break point for many unionists.

Just what the British government is going to make of it is anyone’s guess but there are indications that patience is running short in Westminster.

That may, however, stop short of any reference to repudiation in the Queen’s Speech, setting out the legislative programme for the next 12 months, which will take place on Wednesday.

SF says that politicians have to recognise that we are entering a period of “profound change”. We are going to require greater clarity and leadership and less ambiguity from them on certain key issues such as management of climate change and taxation.

For Ms O’Neill (who was born in Fermoy and raised in Co Tyrone), becoming putative first minister marks an impressive achievement after more than 20 years’ experience as a party member and as an MLA since 2007. It is time to wish her well in what will be a highly challenging post.

Mary Lou McDonald calls for Citizens' Assembly on united Ireland border poll

