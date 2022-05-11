Irish Examiner View: Sale Andy Warhol’s iconic 60s portrait has happy ending for Marilyn Monroe

The instantly-recognisable portrait, 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn', is seen as the ‘absolute pinnacle’ of American pop culture.
The 1964 portrait 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8. Picture: Ted Shaffrey

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 03:00

She may have been born nearly 100 years ago and lived her life, according to Elton John, like a candle in the wind, but the everlasting magic and glitter of Norma Jeane Mortenson still shines everlastingly bright in the 21st century. 

Firstly we had Kim Kardashian shimmering at the Met Gala in the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang: "Happy Birthday, Mr President" to John F Kennedy in 1962.

Kim Kardashian wearing the dress made famous by Marilyn Monroe.
Now Andy Warhol’s iconic 60s portrait  Shot Sage Blue Marilyn has sold for a record $185m (€185m) in New York, taking the crown of the previously most expensive artist, Picasso, in bidding that lasted four minutes. 

The painting, seen as the ‘absolute pinnacle’ of American pop, had been held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann. 

Proceeds will go into the Zurich-based Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation which works to establish healthcare and education programmes for children around the world.

Marilyn Monroe never had children, experiencing two miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy with her third husband, the playwright Arthur Miller. However, now, through the eternal value of her image, she will be able to help thousands.

