Irish Examiner view: Review must get Ireland going again

We need to find a way to cut down the seemingly intractable delays to strategic infrastructure development projects
Irish Examiner view: Review must get Ireland going again

There are widespread concerns that excessive, expensive delays to SID projects might undermine the State’s delivery of the National Development Plan. Stock picture

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 04:45

In recent years, there have been protracted, expensive delays to the delivery of many key strategic infrastructure development (SID) projects — just look at such as the M20, the N6, the Galway Ring Road, the N28, the Dublin Metro, the National Children’s Hospital, and the National Broadband Plan.

In response to these delays, the Government has asked the Attorney General’s Office to undertake a review of the planning legislation to identify how these could best be reduced. However, recent events have also highlighted that it’s not just the planning system that is contributing to these delays.

There are actually many other significant factors, and there is now good reason to expand the current review process to focus on getting projects completed, rather than simply trying to remedy the causes of planning delays.

The planning review is set to be completed in December, but there are widespread concerns that excessive, expensive delays to SID projects might undermine the State’s delivery of the National Development Plan (NDP) by 2030. Such delays might also impact other Government objectives, not least the delivery of much-needed new housing developments.

Increased planning complexity, a propensity in Ireland for judicial reviews — up to and including the European Court of Justice — and project delays and protracted procurement processes also impact the delivery of SIDs and ultimately on national economic development.

It is imperative then that the ongoing review process embraces mechanisms to improve and accelerate the delivery of critically important SID projects, including strategic housing developments. The construction and engineering community therefore want to see the AG’s review process widened to include the prompt, timely delivery of SID projects and the NDP.

The sector wants reform of the public works contract, preferably by permitting the use of contracts which are internationally recognised, as well as the implementation of appropriate risk-sharing mechanisms to alleviate the impact of inflation and supply chain volatility on public-works construction contracts.

The timely delivery of SID projects — and not just planning delays — needs to be a focus of the Attorney General’s review.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Varadkar row must be resolved

More in this section

High angle view of businessman counting money Irish Examiner view: Is this a new era of wage negotiation?
Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people
Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz
developemtbuildingPlace: IrelandOrganisation: Attorney General’s Office
<p>A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange circles Parliament Square in Westminster, London during the Wikileaks founder's extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Extraditing Assange would be a disaster for democracy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices