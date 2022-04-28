Irish Examiner view: Putin’s 'gas imperialism' move comes a no surprise

It is no coincidence that Russian president Vladimir Putin has shut down the gas supplies for Poland and Bulgaria, with the threat of more to come for other EU states.
His latest move comes after 40 countries met in Ramstein, Germany, to commit to the regular supply of arms and materiel to help Ukraine against its invaders.
Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says Russia has expanded its boundaries of “gas imperialism” and is stoking inflation to jeopardise power and food security.
In Ireland, former attorney general Michael McDowell says that Ireland is drifting towards a permanent energy crisis with potentially catastrophic economic outcomes. He argues that Ireland needs a reliable supply of gas for the next 30 years.
We are entering the months regarding both domestic and international policy for which the phrase ‘rock and a hard place’ might have been invented.