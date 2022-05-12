Irish Examiner view: Post mortem for rural Ireland?

The challenges facing rural post offices are not confined to Ireland. Visit many communes in France and small villages in England and the refrain will be the same — ageing populations, sporadic public transport, the bank has closed its branch, the pub/inn/bar is under pressure out of season (in those pre-pandemic days when there was a season).

This does not mean that citizens who live in such areas should be disadvantaged, particularly if they struggle, for any reason, to participate in the online world which many organisations, services, and politicians promote as the default form of communication in 2022.

Involvement in society should not depend on ownership of a personal computer or a smartphone and a certain facility in the management of apps.

Those campaigners — including Cork South-West TDs Christopher O’Sullivan and Michael Collins, who believe State subsidies and more government business are needed during a transitional period which may last up to a decade — are correct.

A similar campaign to the one in Goleen is being mounted to save Blarney post office. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

While their concern is focused on finding someone to run Goleen post office on the Mizen peninsula, where postmaster Breda Buckley is due to retire on May 31, there is a broader picture to be considered here.

Greater support is needed. Ireland needs a proper rural strategy. It does not have one at the moment, and we will come to regret it.