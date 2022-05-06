Irish Examiner View: Permitting Russian ‘Victory Day' commemoration can show democracy is stronger than totalitarianism

This weekend, which leads into the Russian ‘Victory Day’ celebrations on Monday commemorating the outcome of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, will be hugely fraught.

In Europe, the sixth tranche of sanctions announced by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is the most serious to date and will usher in a phased ban on all Russian oil imports.

Ms Von der Leyen says Russian president Vladimir Putin has to “pay a high price” for his aggression, but the plan is causing huge anxiety for some of the smaller and more oil-dependent EU nations, such as Slovakia and Hungary.

The Kremlin’s war is creating nearly €4bn worth of damage to Ukraine per week. Today is day 72 of the illegal invasion.

Monday’s parades in Red Square may be a lesser show of strength than in recent years because resources have been diverted south, but we might expect some kind of coup de theatre, however distasteful that might be from a nation that has killed more people in Mariupol than the Wehrmacht and the SS; whose soldiers have committed rape and other war crimes; and which has driven more than 5.5m people, mostly women and children, to leave their country.

Therefore, it is probably not the time to be waving Russian flags in Irish cities, but that is likely to take place in Dublin, where organisers plan to mark Victory Day, not as a demonstration of pro-Russia sentiment, but as a sombre tradition to remember those who died in the Second World War.

Attendees have been asked not to display the ‘Z’ symbol, which is synonymous with military aggression in Ukraine.

People could be proud of their country, but they could be against the regime,” said one of the organisers.

This is true. Nina Kruscheva, granddaughter of the former Soviet premier, spoke movingly of what it is like to be a Russian in Europe recently. “Awful” was her verdict.

She has stated that Putin “changed Russia from a functioning autocracy into a Stalinesque dictatorship, a country characterised by violent repression, inscrutable arbitrariness, and a massive brain drain. While the fortunes of Ukraine, Europe, and the rest of the world after the shooting stops remain to be seen, the outcome for Russia is all too obvious — a future as dark as its darkest past.”

Eamon Ryan, the environment minister, said he would like the rally organisers to call it off, but recognises it would be a retrograde step for the Government to intervene. After all, that is the sort of thing you might expect in Moscow.

He said: “One of our strengths in this country is we have freedom.

They’re fighting in Ukraine for their freedoms. We have to be careful if we are restricting freedoms, the freedom to protest or to assemble.”

We’re with Mr Ryan — democracy is stronger than totalitarianism because it can brook conflicting and different views.

The original Victory Parade in 1945, which took place in June, a month after the fall of Berlin and the German surrender, was the largest and longest ever held in the Soviet capital, involving 40,000 Red Army soldiers and nearly 2,000 military vehicles.

It was memorable for marshals Georgy Zhukov and Konstantin Rokossovsky riding through the parade grounds astride white and black stallions, while Stalin watched from atop Lenin’s Mausoleum hoping, according to legend, that they would stumble. They didn’t, and the impressive equestrian statue of Zhukov still stands outside the state historical museum on Manege Square.

The First Polish Army was represented in the 1945 parade. They won’t be there on Monday. Nor the Cossacks.

The first four regiments honoured 72 years ago were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Ukrainian. Many of their great-grandchildren are now fighting to protect their country against erstwhile comrades and allies in one of the great tragedies of a 21st century that has already witnessed huge trouble and strife.