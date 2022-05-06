Irish Examiner View: Numbers don’t add up when it comes to derelict properties

The Derelict Ireland lobby group claim there are seven times more derelict sites in Cork than are contained in Cork City Council’s register
Irish Examiner View: Numbers don’t add up when it comes to derelict properties

A derelict site on Ballyhooley Rd, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 06:30

You have to admire the persistence of the Derelict Ireland lobby group and its disinclination to accept official numbers at face value, a quality that should commend itself to citizens everywhere.

Campaigners say they have identified 700 derelict properties within a 2km radius of Cork City centre, a figure which is seven times more than the assessment on Cork City Council’s derelict sites register. 

Frank O’Connor, who along with Jude Sherry, has been highlighting the scourge of dereliction blighting towns and cities across Ireland, said the actual figure in Cork is much, much higher than official figures suggest. Picture: Frank O'Connor and Jude Sherry
Frank O’Connor, who along with Jude Sherry, has been highlighting the scourge of dereliction blighting towns and cities across Ireland, said the actual figure in Cork is much, much higher than official figures suggest. Picture: Frank O'Connor and Jude Sherry

While the judgements made by local authority officials may be subject to, and constrained by, more narrow legal definitions, a group spokesman, Frank O’Connor, says: “We are happy that what we have selected meets the definition of derelict.”

Production by the group of a This is Derelict Ireland report led to an invitation to address the Oireachtas joint committee on housing, local government and heritage on urban regeneration last December.

It is due to publish its own commentary shortly, which campaigners hope will lead to the application of “compulsory rental orders” to vacant or derelict sites.

They say that such action would be “transformative". 

There are many areas of life that need transformation. Housing is certainly one.

Read More

Rory Hearne: There are enough vacant properties to house both refugees and homeless people

More in this section

High angle view of businessman counting money Irish Examiner view: Is this a new era of wage negotiation?
Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people Irish Examiner view: We need more resources to stop failing young people
Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz Irish Examiner view: The ‘Bulldozer’ runs out of road in Oz
Derelict Houses#Homelessness#HousingPlace: Cork CityPerson: Frank O’ConnorOrganisation: Derelict IrelandOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange circles Parliament Square in Westminster, London during the Wikileaks founder's extradition hearing at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Extraditing Assange would be a disaster for democracy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices