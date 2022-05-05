Irish Examiner view: More legal protection for whistleblowers 

There is an increasing appetite for flexing industrial muscles in order to keep up with the increases in the cost of living. That is understandable, although the ultimate consequence will be to accelerate inflation.

Workers should also consider the slew of changes coming through in the next 12 months and decide what impact these will have on them and their companies.

There is an extra bank holiday; statutory sick pay for all; the right to request to work remotely; the obligation to deliver reports on gender pay gaps; the right to require flexible hours and breastfeeding breaks; and auto-enrolment pension schemes.

There is also a measure for the rights of whistleblowers, something few workers or unions have tabled as a claim in the past 30 years.

The amendment to the Protected Disclosures Act of 2014 will benefit employees, consultants, agency staff, those in work experience, shareholders, volunteers, prospective employees involved in the recruitment process or contract negotiations, and ex-employees.

There are guarantees that workers will not be penalised for making a protected disclosure. Perceived penalties might include withholding of training; negative performance assessments or references; harm to reputation, particularly on social media; blacklisting; early termination of a contract for goods and services; and psychiatric or medical referrals.

This is a massive piece of legislation, to be introduced this summer, and will cover most people who want to “expose wrongdoing” at work. Companies with 250 workers or more will need formal procedures for staff to make protected disclosures.

The unauthorised disclosure of a reporting person’s identity will be a criminal offence. Much of this goes in place to marry up with EU law.

These measures protect workers and are welcome, but compliance will place another onerous set of responsibilities on businesses, many of whom are already struggling to stay abreast of legislation.

There is a parable about killing the goose that lays the golden egg, We would do well to remember it.