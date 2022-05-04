Irish Examiner view: Legal right to abortion in the US faces challenge

Overturning Roe vs Wade — the landmark ruling that gave women abortion rights — will set the clock back 50 years
A crowd of people gather outside the US Supreme Court on Monday night in Washington to protest against overturning Roe v Wade. Picture: AP Photo/Anna Johnson

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 07:05

What is happening in the US, where a widely-leaked Supreme Court draft judgment seems destined to turn the clock back 50 years by overturning Roe vs Wade, the landmark ruling that gave women abortion rights?

If Margaret Attwood wanted an example of life imitating art for her dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, she could look no further. 

What next for Gilead? Confiscating a wife’s earnings to give them to the husband, perhaps? Preventing women owning property? An Aunt Lydia on every street?

If the draft is enacted, it will allow abortion rights by default to become a state, rather than a federal, responsibility. 

It will obstruct access in roughly half the country and criminalise the practice in several jurisdictions. 

It is the result of former president Donald Trump loading the court with sympathetic justices and locking in a 6-3 conservative majority.

Roe vs Wade involved an unmarried Texas woman who was unable to get an abortion in Texas, where the procedure was illegal unless it was to save the life of the mother. 

It was delivered with a 7-2 majority when five Republican judges aligned themselves with two Democrats.

The decision was “egregiously wrong from the start”, says Justice Samuel Alito, who has written the draft.

The plan to amend “is one of the most damaging decisions in modern history” say the Democrats’ leaders in Congress.

The Supreme Court is out of step with public opinion, where the most recent polls say that 70% oppose overturning Roe v Wade. 

Given the ability of the subject to galvanise opinion, Republicans may suffer the consequences at the November Congressional elections.

