Irish Examiner View: Ineffective bench warrants show the short arm of the law

Justice Minister Helen McEntee admitted that the execution of warrants is a “longstanding issue”.
Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 06:32

A law that is widely ignored without penalty is a law that has had its day. 

That is a thought that may occur to more than one person, perhaps even 24,000 people, following the news that this is the number of alleged perpetrators of crimes who have avoided bench warrants in their names.

Bench warrants are issued by judges when a person fails to turn up to court to face charges such as assault, threatening behaviour, theft, fraud, and road traffic offences.

Across Ireland, there are 34,277 ignored bench warrants, according to the latest figures. Of these, 26,874 are older than six months and 24,618 are outstanding for over a year. The longest unfulfilled warrant dates back to 1968.

In Cork City, there are 1,037 outstanding bench warrants, with 560 of these older than a year, and one dating back to 1999. Cork North and Cork West have over 500. 

The highest number of bench warrants not complied with is in the Dublin Metropolitan Region West division, with 6,076.

The figures were provided by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, via parliamentary answer, who said the execution of warrants is a “longstanding issue”. As is one of the reasons being identified as a contributory cause of the problem the Pulse database on which the Gardaí rely for tracking and updating its administration.

It is often regarded as having outlived its shelf life and is sometimes criticised for its inability to integrate with information held by other State agencies. 

While there are proposals to replace it with a new system, IT procurement and information transfer can be a Gordian knot which would test even the patience of Job. 

Unless someone cuts through this problem, we are likely to be stuck with a process which brings the law into disrepute and which leaves many feeling that they have had neither justice nor closure.

Thousands of victims left waiting for justice as 34,000 bench warrants outstanding 

