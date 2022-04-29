Irish Examiner View: Have you heard the one about the Pope and the mother-in-law?

It’s difficult to imagine Pope Francis playing straight man to comedian Les Dawson, doyen of the mother-in-law joke, but he seems to have been auditioning for the role during his general audience at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican this week.
Be kind to your mother-in-law because she is the victim of cliches, was his message.
“I’m not saying we see her as the devil, but she is always presented in a pejorative way” the Pontiff added.
Perhaps Pope Francis had in mind one of Dawson’s jokes: “I can always tell when the mother-in-law’s coming to stay; the mice throw themselves onto the traps.”