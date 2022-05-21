Irish Examiner view: Fifa's selection of female referees for World Cup a welcome move

This weekend marks a sea change in refereeing in the Premier League when three veterans, no strangers to controversy, hang up their boots after 51 collective years of service.

So goodbye to Mike Dean (114 red cards, 2,026 yellow cards), Jon Moss (39 red cards, 892 yellow cards), and Martin Atkinson (67 red cards, 1,485 yellow cards). No doubt a VAR studio awaits at some stage in the future.