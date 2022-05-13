Irish Examiner View: Don't hold your breath waiting for football regulator

The British government's pledge to introduce a independent regulator for football amunts to little but PR spin so far.
A Chelsea fan displays a banner protesting against the now-abandoned European Super League on April 20, 2021. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 06:00

You will have to look hard to find any reference in the British government’s timetable for legislation for the introduction of an independent regulator for football. The most that has been committed to is a white paper.

Soccer has had the fan-led review, so that is the PR spin out of the way. 

Perhaps the UK has realised that there are dangers in meddling with a highly successful industry. 

Or perhaps ministerial attempts to manage Chelsea Football Club under their own sanctions has taught them to stay well away and out of the dugout.

