Irish Examiner view: Day in court for Criminal No 1

The Russian defendant who has appeared in court for the start of the first war crime trial since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may look like a scared young boy, but that is a reminder of what many soldiers are.

Vadim Shysimarin, 21, arrived at Kyiv’s small district court No 3 to face charges of murdering a 62-year-old unarmed man riding his bicycle by using an AK-74 assault rifle. He is to plead guilty and a trial will start next week.