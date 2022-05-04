Irish Examiner view: Covid story emerging in dribs and drabs

Once it became obvious there was an institutional and political reluctance, or even dilatoriness, to give a proper account of the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, we should have known that unofficial sources would fill the vacuum.

That it might be journalists who would step forward to provide a meaningful description of the actions and decisions of ministers and civil servants should not be a surprise.

“Nothing ever wasted” is one of the first rules of a good reporter.

Material that may not be immediately publishable for a variety of reasons can be gathered and winnowed for further insights when the analysis articles are published and the perspective of history applied.

Thus it is that the deep background of the days in which the coronavirus first struck the Republic are beginning to emerge, blinking, into the light, and before any heads of agreement have been established for a formal inquiry, or debate, or investigation or discussion, or whatever euphemism the establishment wants to use, about getting to the bottom of what we did; why we did it; whether it was right; whether it was a miscalculation; whether it was just plain wrong ... and what we might do the next time it happens.

In the past week we have learned: a) Initial “rough” modelling indicated 20,000 could die in Ireland while the total hospital capacity was 10,000 beds;

b) Early forecasts were that 400,000 people would require hospitalisation and another 100,000 might need high dependency or intensive care units;

c) A trebling of the number of reported cases in 24 hours to 27 led to a Nphet recommendation to close schools, colleges and childcare facilities, and cultural institutions. Mass gatherings of more than 100 people, and more than 500 outdoors, were to be cancelled;

d) The Department of Education was initially excluded from the plan because of suspicions that it was “leaky”;

e) Young and healthy frontline workers were denied personal protective equipment during the first wave.

There’s more where this comes from, and it is good that some attempt is being made to provide a narrative of what happened in 2020 and 2021.

It is good, but it is not what people deserve. They need to see the evidence weighed and a robust process put in place for the future.

Not a stream of consciousness about what Leo Varadkar thought on this date, or what Simon Coveney said on the other; of what Pascal Donohue learned from Brussels, and how Tony Holohan responded.

Concern about new sub-variants

We are now in May, and already there is concern about new sub-variants emerging from Africa.

In China, Shanghai is entering its fourth week of lockdown. Mass testing has begun in Beijing and dozens of neighbourhoods have closed.

Unless a reckoning is provided, there will be scant public support for further restrictions if they are needed, and it is doubtful, anyway, if many parts of the Irish economy could survive another body blow of such magnitude.

The story is too important to be left to journalists, however conscientious and diligent they are. Nor can it become the province of mythmakers and minstrels.

Citizens deserve, and require, an explanation that goes to the last full measure.