Irish Examiner view: Climate campaign must build up more speed

The €195bn proposals to be considered by European nations to cease the import of all Russian fossil fuels by 2027, five years from now, have come too late to stop this war, but they may have some bearing on the next. Vladimir Putin will be 74 by then. He may still be in power, or he may not. He may have been replaced by someone even worse.

With hindsight, we can see that the best moment to have introduced the timetable for stringent measures followed the annexation of Crimea in February and March of 2014. Taoiseach Micheál Martin, then a serving TD, was one of the European politicians who saw the shape of things to come.

He said eight years ago in a speech: “The decision of Russia to first try to maintain control over and then annex a region of a neighbouring state is fundamentally a challenge to the idea that Europe is a space of peace and co-operation between nations.”

Mr Martin pointed out recently that when he attempted to raise the invasion of Crimea in the Dáil, “there were very few takers”. The London poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and that of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury also showed how long the Russian regime has been willing to engage in unacceptable behaviour.

Now the bills for inaction are coming in, with a requirement for a faster rollout of renewable energy, savings, and a switch to alternative suppliers including liquefied natural gas from countries such as Egypt, Israel, and Nigeria. Large sums set aside for recovery from Covid-19 may have to be redirected.

The speed and scale of this action places the EU on a wartime footing. But what about the other, and perhaps even deadlier, war we are facing The fight to contain and then reverse climate change. The fight we are losing.

Financial records for the world’s principal oil and gas companies show that 28 of them made close to $100bn in combined profits in the first three months of 2022. Shell made $9.1bn while Exxon generated $8.8bn, nearly three times the level of profit that both made last year.

Soaring profits, at a time when inflation has surged, have produced billions of dollars for shareholders in buybacks and dividends. Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief financial officer, said in February: “Certainly, it’s possible that we’re getting more cash than we know what to do with.”

CDP, once known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, the international non-profit organisation that helps companies audit and publish their environmental impact, calculates that the industry would have to direct three quarters of its capex into clean energy such as wind or solar power or enhanced efforts to reduce CO2 from the atmosphere if the 1.5C temperature target is to be met.

The International Energy Agency said that there can be no new oil or gas fields, or coal mines, if the world is to reach net zero by 2050. Nearly two thirds of all identified oil and gas reserves will have to stay in the ground, say scientists.

Yet reports indicate that fossil fuel firms plan dozens of new extraction projects, described as “carbon bombs”, in a calculation that humankind will be incapable, or unwilling, to stop global warming through radical changes to society and working life. It is the same cynical bet that Vladimir Putin has placed against the West’s resolve, on a global scale.

Short-term expansion involves oil and gas projects that will produce greenhouse gases equivalent to a decade of CO2 emissions from the world’s largest polluter, China.

The biggest oil companies are on track to spend $103m a day for the rest of the decade. Plans include 195 “carbon bombs” that would each result in at least a billion tonnes of CO2 emissions over their lifetimes. More than half have already started pumping. Australia, Canada, and the US are among the countries with the biggest expansion plans.

These countries are our friends, but if they are not prepared to heed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which put us on notice that trends are a “code red for humanity”, then what need do we have for enemies?