Irish Examiner view: Changing nature of job roles

It’s a truism often stated by politicians and educationalists that children now at primary schools will take up careers in jobs and roles that don’t yet exist. They mean well in saying this, but it is of little value to parents trying to help and advise their youngsters which direction to take.

One advertisement today (from a software company specialising in the development of non-fungible tokens from artists) seeks the services of a scrum master. Not someone in the tradition of Peter Stringer, but a recruit who can “facilitate getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating”.