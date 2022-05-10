Irish Examiner view: Barriers to work for Ukrainians must be tackled

Is it the case that the many genuine fears about Ireland’s ability to cope with the influx of an estimated 27,000 Ukrainian refugees are coming to fruition?

In recent days, it has emerged that large numbers of highly skilled Ukrainian refugees are being forced to work in less qualified jobs — or remain financially dependent on the State — because of bureaucratic potholes which have yet to be filled. Professionals such as doctors, engineers, and architects are having to accept lesser roles here because of non-recognition of their qualifications.

With most politicians agreed that, in the current wartime situation, it is incumbent on Ireland to care properly for those fleeing the war in their homeland, barriers forbidding refugees to lead as normal a life as possible are still proving to be problematic.

Another problem has also emerged. As the majority of these refugees are women and mothers, finding childcare so they can work and contribute to society is also proving to be a major hurdle.

While Irish employers grumble that there is not enough skilled labour to meet their needs, and many more signalling their intention to embark on their biggest hiring spree in 15 years, it seems strange that an influx of highly trained personnel are being hindered in their efforts to find work.

We now have on our doorstep people qualified as gynaecologists, psychologists, GPs, and neonatal specialists, as well as teachers, technology specialists, chefs, agri-workers, and warehouse operatives, but employers cannot hire them because their qualifications are not recognised here.

On one hand, the economic growth of this country is being stymied because employers cannot fill vacancies, while on the other, our commitment to those fleeing war is being warped by an inability to find swift and workable solutions.

More than 2,000 professional Ukrainians are seeking work here and skilled refugees need to be matched to vacant positions. Not only is there a great appetite among employers for skilled workers, but there is also a great hunger among skilled refugee workers for suitable jobs.