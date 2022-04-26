Irish Examiner view: A glimmer of light in these dark times

Amid the horrors of Bucha and Mariupol, this is a commendable effort to provide sustenance to the people of Ukraine
Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, look on as an apartment building burns amid yesterday's continued Russian bombardment. Picture: Felipe Dana/AP

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 04:40

Work such as that of World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Ukraine right now is a small glimmer of light in a humanitarian horror show of biblical proportions.

The simple act of preparing and providing food for some of the millions of people fleeing the war, as well as the thousands still in Ukraine, is an act of defiance in itself against those who wish to crush the country and the people within it.

The people who have witnessed the horrors of Bucha and Mariupol in the last weeks have nevertheless been sustained by food provided by WCK.

Working on the frontlines, as WCK does, is often as dangerous as it is heart-rending. For the people in the organisation who witnessed the horror of the Russian artillery attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, where so many innocent Ukrainians died, the job of simply getting food to those who need it is more important than raw, emotional reaction.

Theirs is a commendable, worthy, and much-needed act of heroism in the face of horrendous challenges.

