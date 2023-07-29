Irish Examiner View: A Swift response to spoof documentary on future of food

We must confess that we have never envisaged MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace as heir apparent to Jonathan Swift, more a person to bellow “wah-hey” at the thought of a sticky toffee pudding or a buttery biscuit base.
And it seems this opinion might be correct given the response to the former greengrocer’s endeavours to update Swift’s 1729 satirical squib A Modest Proposal,which suggested that Irish children could be used as food to alleviate hunger.
Wallace’s version, for Channel 4, was called Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat and entered territory normally reserved for the techno-fantasy series Black Mirror.
It examined developments in “engineered human meat” and featured Wallace and chef Michel Roux Jr tasting "toddler tartare".
Wallace is shocked that some people objected when he was aiming for an ironic and stimulating debate about the future of food.
While he is perfectly entitled to move his brand into the realms of political commentary, he should not be surprised that it is not what his traditional audience expects.
And as an amateur historian, he might remember the Orson Welles broadcast War of the Worlds in 1938, which threw listeners into a panic, forcing Welles to apologise for his gimmick.