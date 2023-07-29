Irish Examiner View: Who's under the influence when it comes to online promotion?

We have wondered before about the role of ‘influencers’ — someone who is paid to circulate judgements on goods, services, and locations via social media — and their impact on consumers and companies.

That they are manifestly a factor in modern marketing is undeniable. Why, otherwise, would Qatar pay for hundreds to attend the World Cup last autumn on the condition that the lucky individuals did not make critical public comments about the tournament and its organisation?

Sometimes they are a force for good. TV personality Davina McCall shook up the hormone replacement therapy industry and its supply chain with a Channel 4 documentary. Some hotels claim transformation of their business through successful and personalised campaigns. One Irish influencer reported post-tax profits of €11,613 per week on average last year.

And yet there are plenty of downsides. It does not take much, post-pandemic, and despite climate-change anxiety, to persuade people to travel. There is no shortage of locations once serenely off the beaten track being dominated by visitors following a gushing piece of TikTok or Instagram or YouTube promotion.

Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy has been engulfed. Bali is changing its laws after relentless intrusion by tourists. The scenic Bixby Bridge in California’s Big Sur has become overwhelmed after a starring role in HBO’s Big Little Lies and the Grand Theft Auto video game.

In Ireland, Temple Bar can be a byword for congestion.

Concerns are now emerging over the food industry. In a provocative essay in The New York Times headlined as ‘The 21st-century shakedown of restaurants’, the writer Karen Stabiner recounts that restaurateurs report an increase in influencers who promise to promote establishments online in exchange for free food and drink, but never fulfil their end of the bargain. Some offer packages that can cost upward of $1,000 (€910) for Instagram stories, posts, and a video.

There is no regulation or independently verified commitment to quality or truth. US author Emily Hund, who has a book on the power wielded by influencers, says the integrity on which their status rests is as opaque as the algorithms that deliver their content.

Their quest is for ‘authenticity’. This idea was mercilessly lampooned in the comic movie Triangle of Sadness which features a photoshoot with an influencer, Yaya, posing beside a bowl of spaghetti. Off camera, it is jettisoned immediately, due to her gluten intolerance.

The concept of caveat emptor (buyer beware) may have lost some of its legal primacy in consumer rights, but should still serve as a memory-jogger.

Influencers openly declaring they have accepted goods and services or fees, and the value thereof, would aid the credibility of their judgements.