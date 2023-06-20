Irish Examiner View: Prison overcrowding means negative outcomes for all citizens

Currently in Irish prisons, there are four people living in cells designed for two.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 18:51

In a grim echo of the accommodation crisis in the country at large, we learned this week that overcrowding in the prison system is now at crisis levels.

Readers will now be aware the Irish Prison Service confirmed that, as of last Friday, there were 4,651 people in custody, with 182 of those inmates sleeping on mattresses; the overall system capacity is now at 104%.

This is not entirely unexpected. 

In recent months, Irish Examiner readers have seen reporting from Mick Clifford which illustrated in detail a penal system clearly under huge pressure in almost all its functions and operations, but this degree of overcrowding is a new level of dysfunction, and the detail is difficult to believe.

Currently in Irish prisons, there are four people living in cells designed for two, and those using mattresses on the floors of those cells are forced to sleep with their heads under a toilet that is being used by other prisoners. This is the reality of the prison system here in 2023.

By any consideration, this cannot be allowed to continue. It is wrong in and of itself to force people to live in such circumstances, and it is also completely at odds with the State’s basic human rights obligations to all of its citizens.

It also shears away any possibility of rehabilitation when people are crammed together in intolerable circumstances such as those revealed lately. 

In fact, it increases the chances of violence, intimidation, and drug-taking occurring in our prisons, thus contributing to a vicious circle of recidivism when those experiencing conditions such as these are eventually released from prison.

A society which confines people in such inhumane conditions cannot complain when those people lash out as a consequence. 

For the sake of society as a whole, we need to do better with our prisons.

