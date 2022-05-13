Irish Examiner View: Resolving protocol impasse requires pragmatic approach on both sides

There are a number of things you can do in 72 hours.

Binge watch all 86 episodes of The Sopranos, with several breaks for ordering in pizza. Take a short trip with your loved one to Paris or Barcelona. Read all 3,000 pages of Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past (in translation). Or count down the minutes to another British deadline over Northern Ireland, its border checks, and the protocol.

The first three choices are all to be preferred to the latest apparent negotiating position being pursued by British foreign secretary Liz Truss in her discussions with EU opposite number Maroš Šefčovič following last weekend’s elections in Northern Ireland which have resulted in the DUP stymying the re-establishment of the Assembly in Stormont.

Westminster has been dialling up the rhetoric for a number of weeks, but it cannot really be that an entire political process should fall because of disagreements over the import of chilled meats and veterinary and animal feed checks.

This should be capable of solution with a pragmatic approach on both sides, although much is now hindered by a British suspicion that French president Emanuel Macron — now the dominant personality in Europe — is being obstructive.

A full breakdown will mean that large parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal, which Britain entered into, will be over-ridden. Brussels may retaliate by junking the cross-Channel trade pact and France may revive threats to impose “go-slow” checks at Calais to delay shipments of food and other goods.

The managing director of Marks & Spencer for Ireland has said that without existing concessions, every lorry would take an extra seven hours to clear customs.

Shipments already take 24 hours longer than before to process, he added.

Boris Johnson’s view is that it would be “crazy” to commence a trade war about border controls when Northern Ireland’s share of the EU economy is 0.4%.

A trade war may be the consequence of the Conservative government’s attempts to weaponise the protocol. But a trade war is not a shooting war.

Fine Gael's Neale Richmond.

We part company, therefore, with the suggestion attributed to Neale Richmond, the European affairs spokesman for Fine Gael, that overriding the agreement would see Johnson and his cabinet lumped with international rulebreakers like Vladimir Putin.

One is an untrustworthy rogue who stands for democratic election. The other is a dictator in charge of a bloodthirsty war machine which is bombing, murdering, and raping its way across the European land of its neighbours and threatening the rest of us with nuclear attack.

It’s not only overseas foreign secretaries who use unhelpful hyperbole.