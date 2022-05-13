Irish Examiner View: Resolving protocol impasse requires pragmatic approach on both sides

Westminster has been dialling up the rhetoric, but a trade war would benefit nobody, least of all the people of Northern Ireland.
Irish Examiner View: Resolving protocol impasse requires pragmatic approach on both sides

Boris Johnson’s view is that it would be 'crazy' to commence a trade war when Northern Ireland’s share of the EU economy is 0.4%. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 06:00

There are a number of things you can do in 72 hours. 

Binge watch all 86 episodes of The Sopranos, with several breaks for ordering in pizza. Take a short trip with your loved one to Paris or Barcelona. Read all 3,000 pages of Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past (in translation). Or count down the minutes to another British deadline over Northern Ireland, its border checks, and the protocol.

The first three choices are all to be preferred to the latest apparent negotiating position being pursued by British foreign secretary Liz Truss in her discussions with EU opposite number Maroš Šefčovič following last weekend’s elections in Northern Ireland which have resulted in the DUP stymying the re-establishment of the Assembly in Stormont.

Westminster has been dialling up the rhetoric for a number of weeks, but it cannot really be that an entire political process should fall because of disagreements over the import of chilled meats and veterinary and animal feed checks. 

This should be capable of solution with a pragmatic approach on both sides, although much is now hindered by a British suspicion that French president Emanuel Macron — now the dominant personality in Europe — is being obstructive.

A full breakdown will mean that large parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal, which Britain entered into, will be over-ridden. Brussels may retaliate by junking the cross-Channel trade pact and France may revive threats to impose “go-slow” checks at Calais to delay shipments of food and other goods. 

The managing director of Marks & Spencer for Ireland has said that without existing concessions, every lorry would take an extra seven hours to clear customs. 

Shipments already take 24 hours longer than before to process, he added.

Boris Johnson’s view is that it would be “crazy” to commence a trade war about border controls when Northern Ireland’s share of the EU economy is 0.4%.

A trade war may be the consequence of the Conservative government’s attempts to weaponise the protocol. But a trade war is not a shooting war. 

Fine Gael's Neale Richmond.
Fine Gael's Neale Richmond.

We part company, therefore, with the suggestion attributed to Neale Richmond, the European affairs spokesman for Fine Gael, that overriding the agreement would see Johnson and his cabinet lumped with international rulebreakers like Vladimir Putin. 

One is an untrustworthy rogue who stands for democratic election. The other is a dictator in charge of a bloodthirsty war machine which is bombing, murdering, and raping its way across the European land of its neighbours and threatening the rest of us with nuclear attack. 

It’s not only overseas foreign secretaries who use unhelpful hyperbole.

Read More

Q&A: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it controversial?

More in this section

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Irish Examiner View: Don't hold your breath waiting for football regulator
Irish Examiner view: Post mortem for rural Ireland? Irish Examiner view: Post mortem for rural Ireland?
Irish Examiner view: iPod shuffles off this mortal coil Irish Examiner view: iPod shuffles off this mortal coil
#Brexit#Northern IrelandprotocoltradeOrganisation: Marks & Spencer
Coronavirus - Fri Aug 21, 2020

Irish Examiner View: Dropping of mask mandates another step on the way to freedom

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices