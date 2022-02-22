Irish Examiner view: Ticket to ride on the mile-high club

Love Cloud will offer a 45-minute flight equipped with a bed for just $995 (€870) for the express purpose of having sex while airborne
Irish Examiner view: Ticket to ride on the mile-high club

Love Cloud will offer a 45-minute flight equipped with a bed for just $995 (€870) for the express purpose of having sex while airborne.

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 09:32

Are a large number of people fixated on having sex while flying? Well, it would appear so and a company from Las Vegas — where else? — is setting about fulfilling their desires.

The ‘mile-high club’ goes back to 1785 when the betting book of London’s Brooks’s gentlemen’s club records a wager between two lords, one of who was to receive 500 guineas if he was to have sex “in a balloon 1,000 yards from the Earth”.

In 1916, daredevil pilot Lawrence Sperry, who invented the autopilot, was giving hands-free flying lessons to Mrs Polk when his plane crashed into Long Island bay. Rescuers found Polk and Sperry naked and they are thus credited as founding members of the mile-high club.

Latterly, club members get intimate in an aircraft toilet mid-flight. Such behaviour is generally forbidden, but now Love Cloud of Las Vegas will offer a 45-minute flight equipped with a bed for just $995 (€870) for the express purpose of having sex while airborne. 

Customers then get a cert verifying membership of the mile-high club signed by the pilot.

One would have to suppose it is at least a more comfortable experience than the potentially embarrassing event of trying to enjoy a knee-trembler on a commercial aircraft while the cabin crew knock angrily on the toilet door.

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Legacy left in the bunker Irish Examiner view: Legacy left in the bunker
Brexit Irish Examiner view: Improving cross-border trade figures post-Brexit
Irish Examiner view: Paris addresses its noise pollution problem  Irish Examiner view: Paris addresses its noise pollution problem 
<p>Irish media groups have insisted for years that a cap on libel damages is needed and an end to jury-led defamation cases.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Reform of Irish defamation laws is long overdue

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices