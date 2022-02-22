Irish Examiner view: Ticket to ride on the mile-high club

Are a large number of people fixated on having sex while flying? Well, it would appear so and a company from Las Vegas — where else? — is setting about fulfilling their desires.
The ‘mile-high club’ goes back to 1785 when the betting book of London’s Brooks’s gentlemen’s club records a wager between two lords, one of who was to receive 500 guineas if he was to have sex “in a balloon 1,000 yards from the Earth”.
In 1916, daredevil pilot Lawrence Sperry, who invented the autopilot, was giving hands-free flying lessons to Mrs Polk when his plane crashed into Long Island bay. Rescuers found Polk and Sperry naked and they are thus credited as founding members of the mile-high club.
Latterly, club members get intimate in an aircraft toilet mid-flight. Such behaviour is generally forbidden, but now Love Cloud of Las Vegas will offer a 45-minute flight equipped with a bed for just $995 (€870) for the express purpose of having sex while airborne.
Customers then get a cert verifying membership of the mile-high club signed by the pilot.
One would have to suppose it is at least a more comfortable experience than the potentially embarrassing event of trying to enjoy a knee-trembler on a commercial aircraft while the cabin crew knock angrily on the toilet door.