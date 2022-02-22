Irish Examiner view: Ticket to ride on the mile-high club

Are a large number of people fixated on having sex while flying? Well, it would appear so and a company from Las Vegas — where else? — is setting about fulfilling their desires.

The ‘mile-high club’ goes back to 1785 when the betting book of London’s Brooks’s gentlemen’s club records a wager between two lords, one of who was to receive 500 guineas if he was to have sex “in a balloon 1,000 yards from the Earth”.