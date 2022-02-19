Irish Examiner view: The cost of extreme weather

At the start of this month, a report from the European Environment Agency suggested that severe floods and extreme weather had cost nearly half a trillion euro over the past four decades and caused more than 140,000 deaths, the majority of those being attributable to heatwaves.
Only between one quarter and one third of the financial losses were insured.
Ireland’s share of financial damage in that report was calculated at just under €3bn and its publication can be seen as part of a continuing process of identifying, and measuring, the financial impact of worsening weather, and therefore climate change.
With the arrival of Storm Eunice, our citizens were asked to brace for a “high-impact, multi-hazard weather event” with schools to close.
No doubt Eunice will be added to the tally and to the bill for doing nothing to move towards net zero.