The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of sending conflicting signals over Ukraine. She is correct in her assessment because, despite Russia’s stated declaration of ending military drills, Putin’s claims about troop movements were met with scepticism by Western officials who said they had seen no evidence that any withdrawal had begun.

At the same time, US president Joe Biden is also sending conflicting signals. While serving as vice president under Barack Obama, he emerged as a vocal supporter of the Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline that would connect Israel’s offshore gas reserves to Europe. The pipeline would run from Israeli waters through Cyprus and Greece, then onwards into Europe, making EU states less reliant on Russian gas.

But as president, Biden has done a complete about-face. American officials informed Israel and Greece last month that the US would no longer support the project, citing environmental concerns. The EastMed pipeline has been planned for more than a decade and has been seen as a way to diversify natural gas supplies to Europe.

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, this week. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Biden’s threat last week to block the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine makes more sense, even if it ignores the symbiotic nature of the relationship between the EU and Russia. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating and the fear in the US is that it could give Putin a geopolitical weapon against the West.

While he has not indicated how blocking the new pipeline would be achieved, Biden could impose heavy financial sanctions — penalising anyone or any company or bank that does business involving the pipeline, effectively making it impossible for it to operate.

In the US Congress, Republicans and Democrats object to Nord Stream for the leverage they say it gives Russia over Europe but what they, and their president, fail to realise is that geopolitics works both ways. While Europe needs Russian gas, Gazprom, the state-owned multinational energy company, also relies on the European market for sales to support Russian government budgets.

That is why the EU has been able to force Gazprom to comply with many of its anti-monopoly rules in recent years. Supporting the supply of Israeli gas to Europe would strengthen further the EU’s hand in dealing with Russia while supporting a staunch US ally.

Meanwhile, the war of words continues. Russia has said military drills in Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine’s borders. But Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said it does not see any sign that Moscow is decreasing its troop levels around Ukraine.

“This is a crisis that has been created by Moscow,” von der Leyen told MEPs in Strasbourg, while Biden declared that “analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position”.

Better a war of words than the real thing.