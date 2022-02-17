Irish Examiner view: We need to get tougher on pension fraud

Measures currently in place are not working
Donal O'Callaghan. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 08:15

The custodial sentence given to a 59-year-old Corkman for fraudulently claiming his deceased parents’ pensions will, hopefully, serve as a warning to anyone else contemplating doing the same thing. Donal (Don) O’Callaghan, of Churchfield Green, was jailed for three and a half years for defrauding the State of €527,000.

The HSE has a register of births, marriages, and deaths available to the public for a fee of €20 but Detective Garda Michael Nagle, the garda leading the investigation, could not find the death certificates, so he began checking cemeteries. Indeed, if it were not for his ingenuity, it is possible that O’Callaghan would still be defrauding the State.

Whatever IT systems and other measures are in place to prevent such fraud, it is clear that they are not working. That needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

It should not be too difficult to do this. After all, when a motorist’s licence is about to expire, a reminder to renew is automatically generated. Surely a similar example of joined-up thinking should apply to death certificates.

33-year fraud uncovered only when President's bounty was offered to dead Cork pensioner

<p>Senator David Norris speaking at an event marking the centenary of Seanad Éireann at Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

Irish Examiner view: Seanad is a vital platform for human rights

