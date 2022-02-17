Irish Examiner view: We need to get tougher on pension fraud

The custodial sentence given to a 59-year-old Corkman for fraudulently claiming his deceased parents’ pensions will, hopefully, serve as a warning to anyone else contemplating doing the same thing. Donal (Don) O’Callaghan, of Churchfield Green, was jailed for three and a half years for defrauding the State of €527,000.

The HSE has a register of births, marriages, and deaths available to the public for a fee of €20 but Detective Garda Michael Nagle, the garda leading the investigation, could not find the death certificates, so he began checking cemeteries. Indeed, if it were not for his ingenuity, it is possible that O’Callaghan would still be defrauding the State.