Irish Examiner view: The over-65s are flying

Older consumers have shown the highest uptake in airline bookings taking the opportunity to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 07:49

We shouldn’t be surprised it is the over-65s who have contributed most to the 170% increase in Irish spending on airline bookings. Retired people have more freedom to forward plan, shop for the best prices, and make up for two lost years of life when travel opportunities have been minimal.

Consumers over the age of 65 recorded the biggest increase in airline spend, up 256% in December, followed by 45- to 64-year-olds on 241% according to data released by AIB.

There is a strong case for striking while the iron is hot. Airlines are carrying major debts from two years of disruption, with flights from Irish airports down by almost a third compared to pre-pandemic levels. Structural changes such as increases in fuel and airport charges are still to make themselves felt.

With prices likely to peak in the summer, it is older, independent people who can afford to make their journeys outside the busy school holidays of July and August. For those who have the time, availability, and financial freedom to book ahead, good luck to them. They deserve it.

