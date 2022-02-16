Irish Examiner view: The over-65s are flying

We shouldn’t be surprised it is the over-65s who have contributed most to the 170% increase in Irish spending on airline bookings. Retired people have more freedom to forward plan, shop for the best prices, and make up for two lost years of life when travel opportunities have been minimal.

Consumers over the age of 65 recorded the biggest increase in airline spend, up 256% in December, followed by 45- to 64-year-olds on 241% according to data released by AIB.