Irish Examiner view: We must stand together against targeted robberies 

A series of terrifying attacks on people across this country in recent weeks have sent a shudder of fear across Ireland.

People have watched with dismay as a number of callous but seemingly targeted robberies left Tom Niland fighting for his life in Sligo and Mary and Gerry O’Halloran in Gurranabraher, Cork, bewildered and petrified, in both cases after aggravated robberies and, in the case of Mr Niland, a vicious and sustained assault.

The terror caused to those people has been mirrored in communities the length and breadth of the country as we reflect on the vulnerability of the elderly in our communities. It has also hardened the focus of those communities on pulling together to embrace and protect potentially susceptible and defenceless neighbours.

The insidiousness and cruelty of these attacks have resonated among many people who live alone and who are fearful of meeting a similar fate at the hands of heartless and vicious criminals. That their fears are being stoked on social media by those speculating about these crimes in an ill-informed and sometimes malicious manner is only adding to a wider unease.

That commendable community co-operation with Garda investigations into both cases has led to the recovery of significant evidence is something that will provide people with a little peace of mind, but the successful and swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible would do much more to assuage their ongoing fears.

In the meantime, very many local communities — in tandem with the gardaí — have now got to act together to stand with and for those more at risk.

Only togetherness and solidarity will ease the real and exigent worries being felt across the country right now in the face of criminal threats which undermine the tender fabric of society.