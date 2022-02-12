Irish Examiner view: Government capital grants for sports facilities

Events in Ireland this week underline both the importance of sport and its triviality.

The first is the good news that some 1,900 clubs and schools are to benefit from the largest capital grant — €150m — in the history of the State.

This beneficence allows for new or upgraded sporting facilities in every county in the Republic.

Thirty-five different sports, from the giants of GAA, rugby, and soccer to minority pursuits such as kayaking and wheelchair activities will benefit.

Priority is given to those applicants which encourage female involvement or operate in disadvantaged areas.

The national development plan envisages an escalator for funding up to 2028.

It is estimated that inactivity is responsible for almost 15% of deaths nationally.

At the other end of the scale is the announcement that Ireland is allying itself with the UK to bid for the 2028 Uefa European Championships.

The tournament will feature 51 matches and 24 teams and applications must be submitted next month; the hosting decision will be made in September next year.

All of this appears to be of merit but it should be remembered that England’s last involvement with an international soccer competition culminated in disgraceful, drug-fuelled violence along Wembley Way.

Whether it is reputation-enhancing to be involved in such spectacles, even tangentially, is very much open to question.