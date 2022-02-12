Irish Examiner view: Where next for car controls?

The discussions about the development of an EU-wide driving licence presages an increasing appetite among corporations, regulators, and governments for inserting data scrutiny and technology into wide-ranging aspects of our lives.
Transport minister Hildegarde Naughton has confirmed that European Commission and member states are assessing the feasibility of creating such a system as part of the European Blockchain Service Infrastructure Project. Blockchain is the foundation of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, an attempt to establish an alternative, non-centralised, trading system.
In Britain, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency is planning to develop an app featuring digital licences by 2024. Its objectives are to make transport “fairer, greener, and more efficient”, which sounds for all the world like a monitoring device.
Micheál Martin will be visiting London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, en route to Washington DC as part of his week-long St Patrick’s Day programme. There are any range of interesting subjects this pair could find to talk about. Perhaps Mr Martin will take the chance to learn more about London’s congestion charge, ultra-low emission zones, and road pricing scheme, over which Mr Khan has control through his Transport For London responsibilities.
Among suggestions on the table are that motorists could be charged for every journey across the capital to reduce carbon monoxide and improve air quality. These, and a range of other measures being contemplated, are music to the ears of Greens, environmentalists, and health lobbyists.
In addition, Mr Martin could usefully consider the impact of an independent mayor ahead of proposals to discuss such an office for Dublin. Whether a country the size of Ireland needs another layer of bureaucracy is one question. Whether the establishment of an additional power base is another, and political, consideration to be made.