Irish Examiner view: Where next for car controls?

The discussions about the development of an EU-wide driving licence presages an increasing appetite among corporations, regulators, and governments for inserting data scrutiny and technology into wide-ranging aspects of our lives.

Transport minister Hildegarde Naughton has confirmed that European Commission and member states are assessing the feasibility of creating such a system as part of the European Blockchain Service Infrastructure Project. Blockchain is the foundation of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, an attempt to establish an alternative, non-centralised, trading system.