Irish Examiner view: Ten days of Ukraine crisis that shook the world

The classical historical account of the opening days of the Russian Revolution in 1917 was a first-hand narrative written by an American journalist and, many critics argue, fellow-traveller, John Reed.

Reed, whose work was bowdlerised and subverted for various political ends, including by Joseph Stalin, delivered his reportage unashamedly from the perspective of the Russian working class.

Who, we wonder, will speak for the ordinary people of Ukraine as the world enters a phase that looks as dangerous geopolitically as the Cuba crisis of 1963 and the Prague Spring of 1968?

Ten days of military exercises in Belarus involving many thousands of Russian troops commenced on Thursday. Equipment and forces have been identified throughout Crimea and western Russia.

American president Joe Biden has warned US citizens to leave, saying that he will not send soldiers to rescue them in the event of an invasion:

That’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at each other.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss and her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, have shared a dialogue of the deaf, while French president Emmanuel Macron is waiting at the end of a telephone line, if not a long table this time.

Kyiv’s paramilitary groups are ready for action, carrying with them the strong risk of internal destabilisation.

They oppose the suggestion from Macron that Ukraine should become a South-eastern European version of Finland falling within a Russian “sphere of influence”, a phrase redolent of the settlements of the First and Second World Wars.

It looks dangerous, and it is. Leading financial and infrastructure companies in the West have been placed on alert for cyberattack. It was a different, and far less connected, world when 650,000 members of the Warsaw Pact invaded Czechoslovakia in August 1968 to suppress mildly liberal reforms.

The Czechs stayed under the control of Moscow until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, an event Mr Putin is attempting to reverse engineer.

“We went eyeball to eyeball and the other fellow just blinked,” said US secretary of state Dean Rusk on the ninth day of the Cuba missile crisis 59 years ago.

The world leaders then were John F Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev. They were celebrated for reaching rapprochement. We need similar goodwill and good fortune now.