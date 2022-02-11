Irish Examiner view: Anti-vaccine protests are spreading across the world

Scenes of protests in Canada and New Zealand have prompted calls on social media for similar rallies in Europe and the US
A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, on Tuesday, in Ottawa. Picture: Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press/AP

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 08:10

Canada would hardly be on anyone’s list for the likeliest source of a global protest movement, but a trucker demonstration that has clogged the streets of its capital Ottawa for weeks has spread to cities across the world. 

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers has gridlocked the city since last month, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

That, in turn, has galvanised protesters in New Zealand, a country often praised for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis. 

Police and anti-vaccine protesters have clashed on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament, with more than 120 arrested after demonstrators who camped outside the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.

Protesters chanted the Maori haka and yelled “hold the line”, as they scuffled with police trying to clear a makeshift settlement on the lawns of parliament.

Such scenes have prompted calls on social media for similar rallies in Europe and the US.

 ‘Freedom convoys’ of motorists have set off from half a dozen French cities to march on Paris with the intention of causing transport chaos. 

In London, demonstrators inspired by Canada’s trucker protest swarmed around Labour Party leader Keir Starmer outside Westminster, calling him a “traitor” while spouting anti-vax and far-right messages.

Judging from those protests, it looks like we are no longer “all in this together”.

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

