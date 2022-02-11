Irish Examiner view: Selling music rights provides a new source of income for artists

Money doesn’t just talk; it sings or, in the case of Bruce Springsteen, it plays guitar. He, following the example of fellow superstars Bob Dylan and David Bowie, has been selling off the rights to his catalogue of music for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Last year, Tina Turner sold the rights to her music catalogue to BMG, while Red Hot Chili Peppers struck a similar deal, selling publishing rights for $140m (€122m).