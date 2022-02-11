Irish Examiner view: Selling music rights provides a new source of income for artists

Bruce Springsteen has been selling off the rights to his catalogue of music for hundreds of millions of dollars. 

Money doesn’t just talk; it sings or, in the case of Bruce Springsteen, it plays guitar. He, following the example of fellow superstars Bob Dylan and David Bowie, has been selling off the rights to his catalogue of music for hundreds of millions of dollars. 

Last year, Tina Turner sold the rights to her music catalogue to BMG, while Red Hot Chili Peppers struck a similar deal, selling publishing rights for $140m (€122m).

Selling rights has also become necessary in the world of music streaming, where revenues are much lower than traditional record sales. 

For younger artists, deprived of performance revenue by the pandemic, selling music rights provides a new source of income.

So, what’s the downside? For fans, there probably isn’t any. For artists, it means they could lose control over the use of their work, but get well paid for it. 

The real problem is it could lead to a lack of innovation and diversity in the industry, with investors preferring a safe bet to putting time, effort, and, most of all, money into talented, unknown performers and songwriters.

